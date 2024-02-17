Boorowa flock ewe competition | Photos

Only six Merino flocks entered the 36th annual flock ewe competition held under the auspices of the Boorowa Show Society and sponsored by ANZ Agribusiness and Corkhills Ag Services/
Nevertheless, a very keen crowd of Merino breeders attended the day, enthralled by what production can be garnered from the sheep through skill and appilcation.
Judges were Sam Picker, Hillcreston, Bigga and Richard Chalker, Lach River, Darby's Falls, while associate judge was Paddy Lowe, Thalabah, Crookwell.
The Merino is an adaptable animal bred to suit the environment, the breeders genetic ambitions and the breeders management expertise.
One entrant, Craig Pearsall told the crowd his aim was to see what production he can bring from the Merino on his country east of Rye Park.
"I like challenges and just seeing what I can do with my sheep," he said.
"I aim for an easy care sheep, but am still pushing the profit drivers."
Mr Pearsall shears twice a year, and has not treated his sheep for fly prevention since the November shearing.
"They get one drench a year, and I have also tried joining my ewes as lambs," he said.
"I will see how that will go.
"I use teasers prior to joing and that tightens up my lambing."
Mr Pearsall said 42 percent of the ewes judged were twin born.
Flocks entered:
All flocks will have a display pen at the Boorowa Show on 2 March, when the place getters will be announced.
