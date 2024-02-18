The Land
Agribuzz debut for new mum and NSW Farmers' CEO Johnson - Photos

By Andrew Marshall and Kerri Randall
February 18 2024 - 11:00am
National Australia Banks ACT and southern NSW business bank executive, Naomi Stuart, with NSW Farmers chief executive officer and Agribuzz guest speaker, Annabel Johnson, and NSW Farm Writers Association president, George Hardy.
Former farm girl, Annabelle Johnson, is still getting fully attuned to her new role as a mother, and is also just months into another new job at the helm NSW Farmers.

