Agribuzz debut for new mum and NSW Farmers' CEO Johnson - Photos

Former farm girl, Annabelle Johnson, is still getting fully attuned to her new role as a mother, and is also just months into another new job at the helm NSW Farmers.
However, she showed no signs of finding her fresh big challenges too daunting as she stepped up as guest speaker at NSW Farm Writers' Association's first Agribuzz event of the year.
Hosted by National Australia Bank, Agribuzz drew about 130 corporate and service sector players in agriculture keen to meet NSW Farmers' newly installed chief executive officer - and the first woman to hold the top job.
Although her baby daughter had arrived on the scene just four months earlier, the farming body's former policy and advocacy head made the big decision to return to work early from maternity leave in late September.
When her predecessor, Peter Arkle, announced his planned departure Ms Johnson was appointed as CEO in an interim capacity.
In December she was confirmed to take on the position permanently.
She said the big opportunity to embrace such a key farm sector position did not come at the best time for her career plans, but she said "yes" to the challenge anyway.
Ms Johnson, originally from a mixed farming family on the South West Slopes near Young, decided she simply had to work through the finer details of finding child care and making a swift return to the workforce faster than planned.
Agribuzz events are regularly hosted by Farm Writers and agribusiness sponsors in Sydney and regional NSW, providing a smart-casual event for networking and professional development opportunities within the industry.
Presentations from keynote speakers focus on big decisions and opportunities which took them along their career road, including tips and useful insights for emerging industry players to absorb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.