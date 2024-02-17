Santa Gertrudis cross genetics in strong demand at Yulgilbar

The first on-property Yulgilbar genetics commercial female sale delivered 68 lots of first cross and purebred heifers and first-calf cows, with consistent bidding maintained throughout the sale.
Top selling Santa Gertrudis first calf cows with progeny at foot, and running with a Yulgilbar Santa bull, sold for $3200 a unit to Kevin Hartley, Coramba.
Two pens of Santa Gertrudis first calf cows with Santa calves at foot, running with a Santa bull averaged $3100 to top at $3200.
The majority offering 111 Angus/Santa Gertrudis heifers in calf averaged $2360 a head and topped at $2620.
Santa heifers pregnancy tested in calf and wearing blue tail tags, 15 head, grabbed a top bid of $3120 andaveraged $2780.
Six lots of Charolais cross heifers wearing red tail tags topped $2620, twice, and averaged $2456.
Hereford/Santa Gertrudis heifers wearing red tail tags, 12 lots, averaged $2268. The five lots of blue-taggers averaged $1652.
Santa heifer pregnancy tested in calf made $3120 going to David and Paul Bennett, Talofa Palms at Talofa via Bangalow.
The brothers went on to wave down first-cross Yarram Park Hereford over Yulgilbar Santa Gertrudis for $2440 along with a charity heifer that delivered a total of $8200 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Mummulgum Santa breeder Ray Humphries bought the breeder first, for $4600, before letting her loose to have another go.
Santa first calf cows also sold for $3000 a unit to Fernleigh producer Matthew Linton.
Volume buyer was Alex Abraham, Buccarumbi on the Nymboida, who came away with nine lots or 62 first cross Angus/Santa heifers, red-tagged PTIC, paying to a top of $2560, twice, to average $2326.
In addition Mr Abraham bought two pens of Charolais heifers PTIC to a top of $2380.
Erika Engelhard, Dyraaba, purchased most of the Palgrove-sired Charolais, waving down four pens to a top of $2620, twice.
The Hereford/Santa heifers, PTIC, topped at $2520 while Grafton producers and timber millers the Kroenhart family bid $2500 for Hereford/Santa first calf heifers running with an Angus bull.
Pure-bred Hereford heifers wearing the red tail tag, and in calf, to Santa bulls sold to $2620 twice to Coraki producer Stephen Boland, who will put them to a Hereford bull when they are next ready.
Red-tagged Simmental x Hereford/Santa heifers reached a top of $2320 going to James Fowls, Wylie Creek Pastoral, Liston, who was keen to source outcross genetics. He also paid $2300 for Sangus heifers PTIC, and $2180 for Hereford/Santa, PTIC.
Hereford/Santa heifers in calf went to Goondiwindi for $2320 a head.
Mark and Casey Hodgson, Black Springs Partnership at Barraba came away with first cross genetics in the Hereford/Santa heifers, PTIC, paying to $1700.
The sale was conducted by George and Fuhrmann.
