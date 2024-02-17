Faces at the 2024 Condobolin Picnic Races

Plenty of people travelled near and far to make the most of the sunshine at the 2024 Condobolin Picnic Races on February 17.
The committee last ran races two years ago after the 2023 meet was called off due to extreme heat.
But locals and visitors made the most of the event this time around, participating in fashions on the field events and staying for the band after the races were complete.
The six-race field drew plenty of good competition, particularly the coveted Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup.
The 1400-metre race was won by the six-year-old gelding Linden Tree, trained by Dubbo-based Connie Greig and ridden by amateur jockey Leandro Ribeiro, who last year registered the most wins on the picnic circuit after booting home 54 winners for the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.