Burke Partnership claim Ted Little Memorial Trundle flock ewe comp win

Presentation and management were the key reasons why Chris and Greg Burke, Burke Partnership, claimed another Ted Little Memorial Trundle flock ewe competition last Thursday.
Burke Partnership, The Kars, Yarrabandai, finished on top of the seven competitors in the 31st running of the event which was judged by Spike Orr, Gundarimbah Merino stud, Parkes, and Mitchell Rubie, Rubie Livestock Advancement, Forbes.
In second place was Cranley and Georgie Gowing, Gowing Partners, Lowan, Trundle, who had won the last two competitions with Mat and Korina Aveyard, Plevna West, Trundle, finishing third.
Utilising Bundemar bloodline, the Burkes adult ewe flock averaged a micron of 20, and are shorn once per year in May and June.
They joined 620 ewes for Merino lambs in 2022, and lamb down in August and September with a lambing percentage of 100 for the past two years.
The Burkes lambed 311 Merino ewes in 2022 with a 28pc cull rate.
Greg Burke said the win was unexpected.
"I'm pretty pumped about it but it was a big surprise," he said.
"There are some pretty good operators in this competition.
"A lot of credit must go to Bundemar's Tom Kirk who is our classer. We just present the sheep, he does all the working out of what they do and don't need."
Mitch Rubie said it was a quality competition to judge but the Burkes were the pick of the entrants.
"They were the best presented sheep on the day and they were just really well managed," he said.
"They're really good clean, bulky wool cutters.
"You can shear them now and cut a hell of a lot of wool and they were probably the most even and well presented sheep on the day."
Mr Rubie said the sheep had a solid structure, but it was management which got them top spot over the competition.
"They had a moderate frame, they don't have large shapes, but they had depth of body and good wool cutting ability," he said
"But it was their lambing percentages which put them above the competition.
"They had a bit better lambing percentage than the second team and we thought on the day that's another reason why they were best."
Second-placed Gowing Partners, utilising Darriwell bloodline, had a lambing percentage of 89pc in 2022 and 92pc in 2023, joining 940 ewes for Merino lambs in 2022 for 400 ewes lambed in May and June.
Shorn in late April, the adult flock averaged a 20.8 micron fleece.
The dual purpose award was won by John and Janette Simmons, West Curyo, Trundle while Chris and Sarah Kilby, Mordialloc, won the encouragement award.
