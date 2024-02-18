Gloucester store cattle sell to firm market

Gloucester agents yarded 580 head of store cattle last Thursday with a 100 per cent clearance and a good draft of Angus steers and heifers.
The market for yearling and older steers sold $50 to $70 a head stronger while light Angus calves made up to $100 dearer.
Medium weight steers and heifers sold firm to slightly easier depending on quality.
Weaner steers four to 12 months, 200 head, brought firm bids from $600 to $1290 a head to average $900.
Yearling steers, 100 head, made from $950 to $1525 to average $1200, down $25 a head.
Grown steers sold for $900 to $1550 to average $1275, firm.
Weaner heifers delivered prices from $300 to $850 to average $600, down $25.
Cows with calves sold for $950 to $1500 to average $1200, down $75.
Brian Estoe of Stroud sold Angus-cross bullock for $1550 to James Landers of Dungog.
Trevor Westley of Gloucester sold Angus steers 18 months for $1520.
Mark and Jenny Coombes of Gloucester sold Angus steer weaners for $1290.
Steve and Thora Lou Smith of Bulahdelah sold Hereford heifer weaners for $7100.
Knowla-bred Angus heifers made $770 for R and C Bolton, Gloucester, staying in the local district.
Yearling Hereford steers sold for $1225 to Dungog bullock finishers James and Suzanne Landers, Bandon Grove via Dungog.
A good range of buyers attended from Walcha, Coonamble, Dungog as well as local support.
The sale was conducted by district agencies including Gooch Agencies and Bowe and Lidbury.
