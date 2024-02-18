The Land
Home/Markets

Gloucester store cattle sell to firm market

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated February 19 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Darrin Cornell, Tomkat Pastoral, Bunyah, Bowe and Lidbury agent and auctioneer Michael Easey and Tomkat manager Wayne Murray, with Angus weaner steers, seven to eight months, that sold for $1220 a head at Gloucester. Photo supplied.
Vendor Darrin Cornell, Tomkat Pastoral, Bunyah, Bowe and Lidbury agent and auctioneer Michael Easey and Tomkat manager Wayne Murray, with Angus weaner steers, seven to eight months, that sold for $1220 a head at Gloucester. Photo supplied.

Gloucester agents yarded 580 head of store cattle last Thursday with a 100 per cent clearance and a good draft of Angus steers and heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.