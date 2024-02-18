Man dies after crash in the Riverina on the weekend

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near the NSW-Victorian border over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Spring Drive, Collendina, 15 kilometres west of Corowa, just after 11am on Saturday, February 17, following reports of a crash, police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and located a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree," the statement read.
"The male driver - and sole occupant - died at the scene."
A crime scene was established as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
