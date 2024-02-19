Tamworth trainer secures youngsters at Inglis Classic

Well-known Tamworth conditioner Sue Grills walked away happy from the recently concluded Inglis Classic Yearling Sale at Warwick Farm after purchasing two youngsters during the final selling session.
"I liked the horses by Ole Kirk and Exceedance and ended up buying one of each, which I thought were good value," Sue said.
"The first horse I purchased was for Peter and Helen Wauch from Walcha, then another horse I liked by Exceedance came up quickly two lots later, and I got that one also."
The long-time and respected conditioner paid $50,000 for the Wauch's new horse (from Rosey De Geneve) via the Vinery Stud, Scone, draft, also home of the filly's first crop sire and dual group one winner Ole Kirk, who is by Written Tycoon.
Vinery also stands young Exceed And Excel stallion Exceedance and sire of Sue's other youngster (from Royal Schilling), paying $37,500.
A half-sister (by first crop sire North Pacific) to Fully Lit fetched the top price on day three of the sale.
Fetching $420,000, the filly's price was bolstered after Fully Lit won the recent $2 million Inglis Millenium at Randwick.
Buyers spent a total of $55.68 million on yearlings across the three days of selling, from the 599 sold lots (of 721 offered) for an average of $92,900.
The 2022 edition still holds the record top at $825,000 for the Mane Lodge, Sutton, sold colt by Extreme Choice, from To Dubawi Go.
Now raced as Make A Call, the three-year-old gelding, while racing up to two stakes placings (including third in Canberra's Black Opal Stakes-G3 last year), is yet to win a race after five places from 16 starts.
Earlier in the 2022 auction, the sale saw its first record top when another Extreme Choice colt (from Murtle Turtle) sold from Bell River Thoroughbreds for $775,000.
Named Gun, the gelding had two unplaced provincial starts and has since been sold to Singapore for further racing last year.
While his good-looking son from the stakes-placed mare Waimea Bay sold for $70,000 at the recent Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, the GB-bred horse Calyx recently sired his first crop Australian winner when Getafix won on debut at Randwick.
Trained at the track by John O'Shea, Getafix fetched $100,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale last year, selling via Coolmore Stud.
Only shuttling for two southern hemisphere seasons to Coolmore, Jerrys Plains, Calyx is by European sire sensation Kingman (a son of Invincible Spirit, also the sire of I Am Invincible).
Winner of two juvenile races in England, including the celebrated Coventry Stakes-G2 at Royal Ascot, Calyx also began his European stud career successfully when siring first crop two-year-old group winner Classic Flower in France last year.
This year's Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale, to be held on March 18 and 19, will miss South Australian stalwart breeder and well-respected industry identity Brian "BJ" Toole, who passed away last month at age 85.
I, along with several other industry participants, visited Mr Toole at the Toole family's Kambula Stud, a Kadina district breeding farm 140 kilometres north-west of Adelaide.
While in his twilight years, our group inspected Kambula's premier stallion, Blevic, a six-time group winner highlighted by wins in the VRC Sires' Produce Stakes-G1 and Victoria Derby-G1.
Bred by the late iconic breeder and trainer Colin Hayes, Blevic (by outstanding Sadler's Well's import, Scenic) developed into an outstanding sire of 25 Australian stakes winners, the majority of these in Adelaide.
Blevic stood at the property for 16 seasons and took nine champion South Australian Sires' titles.
Born into a racing family, Mr Toole, along with his brother Peter, took over the reins at Kambula in 1959 after the passing of their father Lawrie.
The brothers established Kambula as one of South Australia's most successful studs.
The brothers were recognised for their industry achievements via the South Australia Thoroughbred Breeders' prestigious Matrice Award in 2005.
Such was Blevic's stud success, the stallion was honoured with the South Australian Matrice Award honouree in 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.