The Land
Home/News

Tamworth trainer secures youngsters at Inglis Classic

By Virginia Harvey
February 19 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Well-known Tamworth conditioner Sue Grills walked away happy from the recently concluded Inglis Classic Yearling Sale at Warwick Farm after purchasing two youngsters during the final selling session.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.