Hat trick for Basnett family at Gunning flock ewe competition

Campbell and Jo Basnett, Nerragundah, Gunning have claimed first place for the third year in a row at the Gunning flock ewe competition.
On February 9, 10 local producers opened their farm gates to showcase their lines of commercial maiden Merino ewes to the 60 fellow wool growers and locals.
The judges for the event were Simon Flick, Nutrien wool specialist, Boorowa and George Henderson, Grogansworth, Yass, with the major sponsor for the day being ANZ bank.
The winners were then announced at the Gunning show, February 18.
Campbell and Jo Basnett, won the competition with their 800 Bogo Merino-blood maiden ewes, measuring a fibre diameter of 17.2 micron.
Competition judge, Simon Flick said the winning flock were a well managed, consistent line of ewes, with a good quantity of good quality wool.
"It takes 12 months of management to get sheep looking that good," Mr Flick said.
"Those sheep presented the best under a really good management program.
Mr Basnett said he was pleased how well his line of ewe presented given the tough conditions especially in regards to worms in the wetter summer.
"We lost Mum and Dad in a farm accident this week 7 years ago, so to be able to keep Dads legacy going has been very rewarding," Mr Basnett said.
"Dad was a man of the land who liked seeing the genetic gains through ram selection and classing of young ewes so to be able to keep the show on the road here at Nerragundah has been great."
Bill and Louise Schumann, Goldsmith, Gunning, were awarded second place with their line of Grassy Creek-blood ewes that measured a fibre diameter of 16.9 micron.
Mr Flick said the second place flock was hard to beat on the profitability, with a large lambing percentage of 130 per cent and cutting in excess of six kilograms of wool.
Third place was Scott and Melinda Medway, Mount Pleasant, Gunning, with their July shorn, Cooee-blood line of ewes that measured 17.9 micron.
Charlie Reardon, Gunning, received the AWN Future Development Award.
Overall Mr Flick said he felt this year was one of the toughest years on the young age group of ewes, after facing the challenges that were presented after a wet season.
"With the wet season recently there were a lot of worm and high rainfall challenges around that made it hard growing those maiden ewes," Mr Flick said.
"Considering all those factors the sheep presented well."
The Nerragundah and Goldsmith flocks will go on to compete in the regional flock ewe competition in Boorowa on the March 15, where the top two flocks from each region - Crookwell, Taralga, Gunning and Boorowa - will go head to head for the champion regional flock for 2024.
