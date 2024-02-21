The Land
Rural women tackling taboos in women's health

February 21 2024 - 5:00pm
The keynote speaker is Dr Libby Weaver (PhD), a renowned nutritional biochemist, a thirteen times best-selling author, speaker and founder of the food-based supplement range Bio Blends. Photo: supplied
The Australian Agriculture Centre is celebrating International Women's Day for women living in rural communities to connect over a cuppa at a high tea and garden party on March 8 at the picturesque Crookwell Showground pavilion.

