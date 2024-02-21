Rural women tackling taboos in women's health

The Australian Agriculture Centre is celebrating International Women's Day for women living in rural communities to connect over a cuppa at a high tea and garden party on March 8 at the picturesque Crookwell Showground pavilion.
It is dubbed the Mad Hatter's Tea Party by the organisers, who want to change the perspective on women's hormonal health by putting it all on the table.
Co-organiser, CEO and founder of the Australian Agricultural Centre, Jo Marshall, says this event is about mentoring women. It will give them the skills and techniques to live healthier lives.
"Women have biological hormone shifts, we all know this, but it is still very taboo to talk about hormones. There will be nothing off-topic," Jo said.
"This event is for women in all stages of their lives, with their periods to peri- and post- menopause, to gain a better understanding of their body, or their daughters, and the best way to support themselves. There is really something for everyone."
Ms Marshall said women will leave this event feeling empowered with the skills to find their hormonal balance.
"We hope local women will put themselves first, let someone care for the kids or the farm, and join us for the day," she said.
The keynote speaker is Dr Libby Weaver (PhD), a renowned nutritional biochemist, a thirteen times best-selling author, speaker and founder of the food-based supplement range Bio Blends.
She has shared the stage with Marianne Williamson, Sir Richard Branson, Tony Robbins, Erin Brokovich, and many respected thought leaders.
"I am thrilled to be speaking at the Australian Agricultural Centre, for International Women's day," Dr Weaver said.
"For too many women, their hormones drive, at times, immense suffering. If your hormones are out of sync, or if you are producing too much or too few of a certain hormone, there can be a significant, and serious ripple effect elsewhere in the body, and this can be incredibly confusing or irritating.
"But our frustrating symptoms can be great teachers, and once we learn how to decipher these as messages, the path out of these challenges becomes very clear and I'll be covering this in my talk on March 8.
Other speakers include pelvic health physiotherapist Jessica Fishburn, mental health counsellor Brooke Morgan, naturopath Tania Gazzard, and bra-fitting specialist Helen Byrne, founder of The Bra Van.
"There is truly something for everyone," Ms Marshall said.
This event is proudly supported by Gullen Range Wind Farm, Upper Lachlan Foundation, Veolia Mulwaree Trust, Rising Sun Health, The Health Care Centre, Duncombe & Co Livestock and Real Estate, Country Wide Dentures, MoveAbility Massage, Star Pumps, Thrive GP, Australian Red Cross, G.C. Jones Carpentry, Ensemble & Co, ReFind, McGeechan Farm Supplies, Ecology Consulting, Crookwell Veterinary Hospital and Viewfield Herefords.
Fempreneurs: Mad Hatter's Tea Party, 11am to 6:30pm, includes a high tea, charcuterie board and hot and cold refreshing drinks.
For those who work during the day, evening tickets to see keynote speaker Dr Libby, including a charcuterie board and drinks are available.
This annual event was established in 2023, providing an experience for the community to connect and learn from renowned guest speakers on health and well-being to overcome some of the barriers to accessing health and well-being education in rural areas.
