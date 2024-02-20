The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Buying more shares as grain profits plunge

February 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Punter is buying 300 more shares in GrainCorp (ASX code GNC). File picture
The Punter is buying 300 more shares in GrainCorp (ASX code GNC). File picture

It is known politely in the trade as "doubling up" but it is also known, rather bluntly, as "throwing good money after bad".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.