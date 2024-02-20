Buying more shares as grain profits plunge

It is known politely in the trade as "doubling up" but it is also known, rather bluntly, as "throwing good money after bad".
The Punter hates to think how often he doubled up on Murray River Organics as the shares sank through the floor, taking more and more of his money with it.
Nevertheless, he is doubling up again, this time buying 300 more shares in GrainCorp (ASX code GNC), following its warning last week underlying net profit after tax is likely to be less than half of last year's $250 million and could be as low as $65m.
Margins are being squeezed and grain crops are expected to fall from last year's bumper tonnages to around the long-run average.
The announcement, on Valentine's Day, resulted in a share massacre the next day, with GNC plunging from $8.21 to a low of $7.01 before recovering slightly. The Punter picked up 300 GNC at $7.26, cutting his average price from an embarrassing $9.60 to $8.24.
He is somewhat concerned the reduced profit does not include "system transformation costs". GrainCorp expects to spend $10-$15m in the first half year just on the initial design for rationalising its internal systems, before it decides whether or not to proceed.
However, GNC is stuffed with cash - $349m from trading plus $127m from the sale of its stake in the United Malt Group.
It still plans a share buy-back in the second half and its policy of paying out between 50 per cent and 70pc of net profits, averaged over boom and bust years.
To pay for GNC, Punter has sold 450 shares in Elders (ELD) at $8.70, locking in a modest profit and keeping 600 ELD at an average cost of $5.93 per share.
Meanwhile, Rubicon Water (RWL) has postponed its release of its first-half results - due on February 23 - until Thursday, February 29. That's a bit of a worry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.