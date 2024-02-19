The Land
Home/Cropping

Progressive farmer and free-thinker dies aged 92

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Yeomans in the shop where the Keyline Plow is made. Energetic until his last days, Mr Yeomans continued to work, think and play until his dying days. Photo courtesy the Yeomans family.
Allan Yeomans in the shop where the Keyline Plow is made. Energetic until his last days, Mr Yeomans continued to work, think and play until his dying days. Photo courtesy the Yeomans family.

Carbon farming advocate and free-thinking inventor Allan Yeomans died last Thursday aged 92.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.