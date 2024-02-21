The Land
Crouch family take home top spot in Don Brown Memorial Ewe Competition

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 21 2024 - 3:30pm
Harold, Phillip and Meg Crouch, Karu Pastoral, Big Weebah, Condobolin, won the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition. Picture by Elka Devney
With a long history winning under their belt, Phillip, Bernadette, Harold and Meg Crouch, Karu Pastoral, Big Weebah, have once again taken home the top spot in the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition, Condobolin, on Tuesday.

