Crouch family take home top spot in Don Brown Memorial Ewe Competition

With a long history winning under their belt, Phillip, Bernadette, Harold and Meg Crouch, Karu Pastoral, Big Weebah, have once again taken home the top spot in the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition, Condobolin, on Tuesday.
Eight high quality entrants from across the region were judged by Patrick Davis of Demondrille Merino stud, Murrumburrah, and Henry Armstrong of Pemcaw Merino stud, Dunedoo, along with associate judge current National Merino Sheep Young Judge Lindsay Brown, Edlers, Melbourne.
The Crouch's winning March/April lambing Big Weebah-bred ewes were classed by Chris Bowman, Hay.
On average the ewes had a 20-micron fleece and cut 8 kilograms of wool per head per year.
The flock also achieved a 96 per cent lambing and 65 to 70pc yield with a 34pc culling rate.
Judge Patrick Davis described the ewes as true money makers.
"They are a very productive Merino, their staple length and bulkiness is a credit to you and your classer," he said.
"They are well sprung and good across the hips, you'll swear they'll have plenty of lambs."
Judge Henry Armstrong added that the flock was impressive and well presented.
"The bulk of these sheep, their spring of rib, length and depth of body is good," he said.
Associate judge Lindsay Brown commended the ewe's staple length, thickness and structure.
Coming in as the runner-up for the third year in a row was Mark, Brad and Carol Jones, Booroola, Condobolin, with their flock of June shorn Lachlan Merino blood ewes classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Warroo.
On average the 589 March/April lambing ewes had a 19.8-micron fleece with a 79pc lambing and culling of 34pc.
Judge Patrick Davis said the ewes were hard to fault.
"They are magnificent animals size wise and barrel...they're also well looked after with great bone in them and good heads," he said.
Judge Henry Armstrong credited the Jones' system and agreed that they were hard to fault.
"I think they'll reach their genetic potential with the system you run and the health they're in, their condition is excellent," he said.
"However I'd say they'd ring the bell for body weight, but I don't think they'd ring it for fleece weight."
Overall third place was awarded to Tom and Kate Stuckey, Corella Partnership, Condobolin, with their flock of August shorn Belswick blood ewes classed by Chris Bowman, Hay.
The 412 May/June lambing flock ewes achieved a 95pc lambing with a culling of 36pc.
The John Coy Memorial Award for Achievement by a new or improved entry was awarded to Sam and Amy Gunn, Dusty Partnership, Sunset Station, for their flock of Cassilis Park blood ewes classed by Cam Armstrong of Cassilis Park Merino stud, Cassilis.
The Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for a Short Wool Flock was given to Des, Sandra and Clint Ward, Wardless Pastoral Co, Berrilee, Tullamore, for their flock of Bundemar blood ewes classed by Tom Kirk of Bundemar, Baldry.
The Jones Family, Booroola, Condobolin, received the inaugural Peter L'Estrange Memorial Award for the best pen of six ewes.
Chris Bowman, Hay, was awarded the Gordon McMaster Classer's Award as well as the spectator judging competition.
Other participants include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.