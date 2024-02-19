The Land
Karori Merinos sell to $3000 at Walcha on-property sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 20 2024 - 10:30am
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Brad Wilson, AWN's Harold Manttan, Ed Bloomfield, Karori Merino stud, Walcha and Margaret and Clive O'Connor, Agmon Investment, Armidale. Picture supplied
Karori Merino stud, Walcha's draft of high-quality superfine wool rams sold to buyers from Bathurst, Coolah, Glen Innes, as well as a number of local buyers.

