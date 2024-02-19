Karori Merinos sell to $3000 at Walcha on-property sale

Karori Merino stud, Walcha's draft of high-quality superfine wool rams sold to buyers from Bathurst, Coolah, Glen Innes, as well as a number of local buyers.
The sale's top price was $3000, and it was bought by Margaret and Clive O'Connor, Agmon Investments West Mihi Merinos, Armidale.
The O'Connors said they selected this ram for his fleece weight and very low worm egg count, as well as having exceptional fleece.
They run a superfine flock of sheep aimed at the top end of the wool market with high-processing wools.
The second top price ram, $2750, was sold to MC Henderson from Coolah.
The sale average was $1515, with 23 out of 42 rams selling at auction.
Nutrien Ag Solutions' wool specialist in Armidale, Angus Carter, said there was strong demand for poll rams at the sale.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions and AWN. Greg Miller, AWN Parkes, was the auctioneer.
