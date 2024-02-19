The Land
Home/News

Taree, Wauchope through to Sydney

By Mick Gee
February 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Domonique Wyse, representing Taree and Simone Ducker, representing Wauchope, will head to Sydney Royal in March for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.