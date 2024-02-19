Taree, Wauchope through to Sydney

Domonique Wyse, representing Taree and Simone Ducker, representing Wauchope, will head to Sydney Royal in March for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state final.
The Zone 1 final, which was held in Grafton for its 150th year on Saturday night with 150 people in attendance, saw 11 bright young women represent their hometown, each with an impressive resume of talent, smarts and ambition.
Taree's young woman, Domonique Wyse, works at Tamworth High School as an agricultural teacher, where she has reinstated the showstock team and coaches students through judging, parading and fitting animals along with a long list of dedicated teaching duties.
Domonique has been a member of the Taree Show Society since 2019, which has seen her volunteer in the lead-up to the show, pinning up entrees, sorting fencing, cleaning the facilities and helping with media and advertising.
She also organises the Taree Young Farmers Challenge, from sponsorship right through to sorting teams and ensuring the smooth running of the day.
As vice president for the ASC of NSW Next Generation, Domonique ensures that the NextGen committee and members are involved in as many ag shows as possible by enhancing the use of the NextGen ribbon, youth involvement and volunteering.
Within the next five years, Domonique plans to buy her first home, expand her teaching career, obtain a secondary tertiary education in meat science and be a role model for young rural people.
Wauchope's young woman Simone Ducker is currently studying her final year of civil engineering (Honours) and design in architecture at the University of Sydney, as well as working as an intern at an engineering/architecture consultancy company.
Simone's community involvements include volunteering with Blaze Aid after the 2019/2020 bushfires, participating in the 2018 Wauchope Showgirls Junior Girls competition and the 2019 Wauchope Showgirls Senior competition (runner up for both).
Additionally, she is the student ambassador for her university, which involves representing the university's outreach team in supporting students, especially those from rural and minority backgrounds, in learning about and accessing tertiary education.
Simone is also involved with her local ShowGirls society, volunteering when available.
Simone hopes to finish her combined degree at an exceptional level while continuing to build her professional development by continuing to intern at different engineering/architecture consultancy companies.
Both of these goals are helping her set a path to help build public and private spaces that are beneficial to the community.
Furthermore, she would like to assist in providing equality in accessing tertiary education, particularly for minorities and people living in rural communities.
Part of the judging panel was 2015 The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl representing Lismore Show Society and chairperson of the Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards, Ellie O'Hara.
"It was an honour to sit on the judging panel at this year's Zone 1 final of the Young Woman Competition," she said.
"Each year, the calibre of women is exceptional and a real testament to the strength of agricultural shows across the North Coast region, and this year was no different.
"Any one of the 11 entrants could have represented Zone 1 at the state finals at Sydney Royal in March.
Ellie said the opportunities that stem from putting your hand up to represent your local show in the competition were endless.
"When I first entered the then Showgirl Awards over 10 years ago, I could never have imagined exactly how the agricultural show movement and the people who make up its members could have had such a profound impact on shaping who I was as a young adult," she said.
"I am excited to follow all zone finalists, and particularly Simone and Domonique, through their leadership journey through the competition."
