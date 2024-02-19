Coastal drainage options seek to streamline bureaucracy

Complex red and green tape surrounding coastal floodplain drainage management is being addressed in a discussion paper issued by the NSW Government.
With a focus on catchments from the Tweed to the Manning, in addition to the Shoalhaven, the options report seeks to streamline approval processes while managing for sustainable outcomes.
The report lays out six proposals to address the complexity, time and costs involved with the approvals processes and reduce the impact of agricultural drainage works on downstream water quality, aquatic ecosystems, communities and industries.
The sugar cane industry has previously raised its concerns.
Public feedback is being sought from the Tweed, Richmond, Clarence, Macleay, Hastings, Manning and Shoalhaven catchments and from any other NSW coastal floodplains where artificial drains, floodgates and other drainage works exist.
"We know some coastal floodplain farmers are concerned about approval processes for drainage works with many describing it as confusing and time consuming," said Kaia Hodge, Executive Director - Water Strategies and Policy, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
"That's why the NSW Government has released the coastal floodplain drainage options report to explore improvements to the framework.
"The options report also proposes ways to better manage acidic water and low oxygen blackwater that can occur throughout drainage networks, rivers and estuaries and can have significant impacts on the health of our marine estate."
Public comment will be received until April 22.
