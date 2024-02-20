Quality red kurrajong cultivation and grazing country | Video

Narran Park is 381 hectares (941 acres) of quality kurrajong country featuring rich red basalt to red loam soils.
Located on Saxa Road at Elong Elong, 32km west of Dunedoo and about 55km from both Dubbo and Wellington.
Narran Park is described as being gently undulating open cultivation and grazing country, with select trees and shade belts.
During the past eight years of management the cultivation country have been used to grow cereal and pulse crops.
Perennial pastures have also been established.
The extremely well fenced property is divided into eight paddocks plus with laneways.
Narran Park is safely watered by a combination of four dams with excellent catch and contouring as well as an equipped bore with mains power submersible pump.
This water is pumped to a 22,500 litre holding tank and reticulated to eight troughs.
Working infrastructure includes a combination machinery shed with a two stand shearing shed, sheep yards, cattle yards and hay shed.
The comfortable three bedroom home offers a good standard of accommodation. There is also a self-contained granny flat.
Narran Park will be auctioned by Elders on March 22.
