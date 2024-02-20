Expectations grow for good in-crop rainfall through 2024

With recent weather models suggesting an end to our confusing El Nino year and increasing the chance of a return to a wetter La Nina period, expectations are growing for a good supply of in-crop rainfall through 2024.
Furthermore, most regions across the east coast of Australia will exit summer with a healthy subsoil moisture profile, meaning the odds of producing another above-average winter crop are certainly in our favour.
While most will focus on their agronomic requirements and stick with usual rotations, there is always the temptation for some opportune changes as growers attempt to determine what commodities to bet on for the highest rate of return.
The abundant moisture will provide confidence for planting crops like canola. However, recent price action has left some asking whether it still provides the same level of value it has over the last couple of years.
Although we've seen rallies along the way, prices for wheat, barley and canola have predominantly trended lower since late last year.
Global values are struggling under the weight of abundant supplies and a lack of consistent, strong demand. Competition remains fierce for wheat exporters, with Black Sea supplies continuing to own a large portion of global demand.
Rumours of Russian authorities lowering the unofficial export price floor have seemingly been confirmed, with offers from the region recently hitting four-year lows.
Local barley bids have fallen in tandem with wheat, predominantly driven by weakening demand as consumers choose to sit out as much as possible.
Southern supplies and the arrival of a solid summer crop have provided ample coverage for domestic buyers, further aided by a falling export market.
Whilst having shown strong interest since returning to the Australian barley market, China has been quiet in recent months coinciding with the start of a large South American corn harvest.
Canola has endured a rocky ride in recent weeks, with tightening European supplies being negated by the arrival of a large soybean crop in South America.
Weather in key soybean-growing regions has kept futures active. However, most rallies seem short-lived as heavy supply fundamentals pull markets back.
We now appear to be moving into a period where, on paper, supply appears surplus to global demand.
Northern hemisphere crops are far from made, and there will be opportunities. However, it is hard to see where any prolonged upside will come from.
Volatile markets can be extremely challenging, and picking the peak certainly relies on an element of luck. Growers will need to be diligent with their marketing and look to sell into rallies when they present themselves.
