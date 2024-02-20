The Land
Expectations grow for good in-crop rainfall through 2024

By Darcy Ingram
February 21 2024 - 9:00am
While there have been some rallies along the way, prices for wheat, barley and canola have predominantly trended lower since late 2023. Picture via Shutterstock
With recent weather models suggesting an end to our confusing El Nino year and increasing the chance of a return to a wetter La Nina period, expectations are growing for a good supply of in-crop rainfall through 2024.

