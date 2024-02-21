The Land
Low birth weight, high marbling bulls in demand at Brewer Beef sale

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 21 2024 - 3:00pm
Equal second top-priced Simmental/Angus bull Brewers Beef Breakout T317 purchased by Tony Camolerri, Nowa Nowa, Vic, for $11,000. Photo supplied.
Brewer Beef Cowboy Cut T312 claimed top spot at the ninth annual Koetong Angus and Brewer Beef Black Simmental sale last Friday, selling for $14,500.

