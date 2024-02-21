Low birth weight, high marbling bulls in demand at Brewer Beef sale

Brewer Beef Cowboy Cut T312 claimed top spot at the ninth annual Koetong Angus and Brewer Beef Black Simmental sale last Friday, selling for $14,500.
The top-priced bull was purchased by Scott and Aminah Andersen, Hazeldell Simmentals, Ryanston, Victoria.
The pure-bred, Lancaster Nimbus N303 son,displayed a yearling-weaning-weight (YW) value of +128.3, placing him in the top 25 per cent of the breed.
Hazeldell stud principal Scott Andersen said the program had been looking for a new outcross sire for their Black Simmental herd consisting of 40 females, which is run alongside their 30 cow, traditional Simmental program.
"I've got Webb-blood females and we were looking for a longer bull, with good structure to put over those females," Mr Andersen said.
"As soon as I got to the sale, I picked out that bull as the one I wanted.
"He'll go over all our Black Simmental females, then we'll retain his daughters and start selling a few bulls.
There were two top-priced Simmental/Angus bulls, the first one was Brewers Beef Breakout T317 purchased by Tony Camolerri, Nowa Nowa, Vic, for $11,000.
A 62pc Black Simmental bull, the Lancaster Breakout M161 son recorded a birthweight (BW) figure of +1.5, while also displaying a milk value of +24.8, placing him in the top 25pc of the breed.
He also ranked in the top 20pc of the breed for marbling with a figure of +0.27.
The equal second top-priced Simmental/Angus bull, Brewer Beef High Profile T390 was purchased by Angus Zilm, Sale, Vic, for $11,000.
By a new sire line to the Brewer Beef program Lancaster Quarterback Q347, the 78pc Simmental bull ranked in the top five pc of the breed for milk with a value of +29.1, while also placing in the top 25pc for mature weaning weight with a value of +65.7.
He also placed in the top 30pc of the breed for calving-ease, birth weight, maternal calving ease, rib eye area, and marbling with figures of +12.1, +1.1, +6.8, +0.95 and +0.2, respectively.
Mr Zilm also purchased an additional three bulls in the catalogue to average $7750.
The top-priced Angus bull Koetong Pablo S560 was purchased by Brewer Pastoral Company, Koetong, Vic for $6500.
The October 2021, Alpine Pablos Pulse P348 son displayed a birth weight figure of +2.3 and a milk figure of +22.
He also recorded a +7.0 calving ease of daughters, placing him in the top 12pc of the breed.
Brewer Beef stud principal Tara Brewer said the operation was really pleased with the local support and having 14 new buyers introduced to the stud.
"We're really wrapped, we had 11 new buyers last year so now we have another 14," Mrs Brewer said.
"We're wrapped with the support of the Sim-Angus bulls, buyers were looking for that high marbling, high calving ease bull.
"We've increased our average on the Simmentals and Simmental/ Angus bulls, so we're really happy with that and our clearance was great with them."
The Angus bulls were all out of the cows that we had bought from the Cheltenham Park stud, but next year's bulls will be all our own breeding and we're really excited to bring them forward."
Of the nine Black Simmental bulls offered eight sold to a top of $14,500 to average $7714, while all 18 Simmental/Angus bulls offered sold to a top of $11,000 twice with an average of $6750.
Five of the 19 Angus bulls sold to a top of $6500 and an average of $5300, with an additional 12 Angus bulls being sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran and Parker Wodonga, with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
