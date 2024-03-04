Summer, winter crops and sheep, plenty of content for John Bruce's YouTube channel

John Bruce is never short of a job.
On 1000 hectares with a winter cropping program, lucerne, 1400 head of Merino ewes and a contracting business the Boomanoomana farmer decided to add summer crops back into the mix this season.
For the first time since about 2017 Mr Bruce said he had planted 40ha of V071 rice and 20ha of P1481 corn.
He said it was a good chance to take advantage of a full water allocation.
"We probably haven't got the area to use our water allocation with winter crop and pasture so though we'd use it up with summer crop and temporary water is back to about $20 or cheaper so we can top up with cheap temporary water," he said.
Mr Bruce said he had been going to plant rice last year however were too busy at the time to sow.
"The way it turned out with how wet it was it was probably a good thing we didn't didn't do it," he said.
"The dams are full so we should a good water allocation next year so we'll go again with both next year and the plan is to up our corn hectares next year."
Due to being close to the river and the risk from ducks Mr Bruce said the rice was drill sown on October 1.
"We had 70mm two days later - couldn't have timed it any better really," he said.
The corn was sown at the start of November, following silage wheat, and Mr Bruce said it had been going well but was about to be sprayed for spider mites which had made their way to the top with warmer weather.
"We were planning to put more corn in but were just too busy," he said.
"We had planned about another 70ha, seed was a bit hard to get and it was going to go in late. In the past growing it it's better to get it in early rather than be sowing it in December."
The soils on the property are a combination of red loams, grey clays and some sandy ground and Mr Bruce said the corn had 300kg of MAP and 750kg urea.
"We were at 600kg of urea then had the plane coming to top dress the rice so thought we'd throw a bit more on while we were going," he said.
His winter cropping is usually about 500ha of wheat, barley and canola, with 50 per cent of that grazing varieties.
Running about 1400 Merino ewes to cross to join with Border Leicester rams, targeting the first-cross lamb market, Mr Bruce said they usually started sowing the winter program in March to help fill any potential feed gaps with lambing about April 1.
The lucerne is irrigated and he said it has been growing well this season.
"We've got a couple of cuts of hay off it and we bought 500 trade lambs which we haven't done for long time," he said.
"They were $40 when they landed here and we'll turn them into $140 without much trouble."
New technology is also starting to find a place on Mr Bruce's farm with drones being experimented with.
"We're only just dabbling in them," he said.
Mr Bruce said he had a contractor in doing NDVI mapping of the rice and had been researching uses for spraying.
"We got caught last year with not being able to get post emergent herbicides on wet country," he said.
"We couldn't spray at all so a drone would've allowed us to get the job done."
Mr Bruce said the drones would allow for more targeted approaches for spraying and baiting if needed rather than doing a full blanket coverage.
"Where we got onto it was we had patches of weed in the rice but we couldn't warrant a spraying the whole crop so that's where we saw the fit," he said.
"We could just come in and patch up those blocks, whether it be a couple of hectares rather than doing a full blanket spray. And there may be that option in our cereals as well."
With so much going on at the farm Mr Bruce also started his own Youtube channel, Farmer JB, about 18 months ago to share positive messages about agriculture.
"It is a bit of fun and we're getting really good feedback from it," he said.
Mr Bruce said he had been contacted by a guy from Wodonga who had grown up on a rice farm at Jerilderie, was in the area and asked to drop in and have a look at his crops.
"He had his four young kids and his wife and they came down and had a look at the rice and we called the sheep up and the kids had a pet of the sheep," he said.
"It's encouraging - people want to know how stuff gets done and farming's very good at being a whipping boy for governments and activists so if we can dismiss a few of the misnomers about how we treat animals and what we do it's worth it."
