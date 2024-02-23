The Land
Home/News

Canberra Royal 2024: White Family Beef shine in Red Angus ring

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 23 2024 - 11:22am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee and Max White, White Family Beef, The Lagoon, judge Tim Lord, Gundagai, sponsor Shannon Lawlor, IAH, and Claire White, White Family Beef, with the supreme Red Angus exhibit. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Lee and Max White, White Family Beef, The Lagoon, judge Tim Lord, Gundagai, sponsor Shannon Lawlor, IAH, and Claire White, White Family Beef, with the supreme Red Angus exhibit. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

White Family Beef may have been the only exhibitor in the Red Angus ring at Canberra Royal, however Judge Tim Lord, KO Angus Gunadagai, was highly impressed with their program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.