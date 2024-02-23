Canberra Royal 2024: White Family Beef shine in Red Angus ring

White Family Beef may have been the only exhibitor in the Red Angus ring at Canberra Royal, however Judge Tim Lord, KO Angus Gunadagai, was highly impressed with their program.
In his first outing at a show it was WFB Red Thor which came out on top, being awarded supreme Red Angus exhibit.
The 17 month-old bull, 735kg, was sired by WD Red Mr Quicksilver and out of WFB Red Dina N08.
Max White, White Family Beef, The Lagoon, said he was a very nice bull who deserved the win.
"He is very well structured and a sound bull," he said.
Lee White, White Family Beef, The Lagoon, said the bull is in the H Francis and Co Canberra Royal sale and he would go on to Sydney with the new owner or themselves, depending on the sale result.
"I like his front end, length of neck and strength of spine," he said.
Mr Lord said he really appreciated the footy quality in the young bull.
"He's the soundest footed bull in the ring today," he said.
Mr Lord said he showed a lot of longevity and structural soundness.
"I really appreciate the skin and hair type on this bull," he said.
Red Thor was the junior champion bull, before going onto claim grand champion bull over WFB Red Taipan T78 and finally supreme Red Angus exhibit ahead of the grand champion female WFB Red Dina T121 WFBT121, all exhibited by White Family Beef.
Mr Lord said in the end it was a "clear decision" for supreme.
"He has overall natural balance and a sirey outlook," he said.
"He has eye appealing style and character. He has that extra rib and strength of spine over the heifer."
Mr Lord said the grand champion female, WFB Red Dina T121, had structural soundness and integrity.
"Her accuracy of movement gets her over the cow," he said.
The 17 month-old WFB Red Dina T121, sired by WD Red Mr Quicksilver and out of WFB Red Dina P39, claimed junior champion bull over WFB Moo Red Dove T105 before taking out grand champion female over her dam, WFB Red Dina P39.
Mr Lord said he really admired the job the senior champion female was doing with her calf at foot.
He said he really admired her udder and said she was a very maternal and long bodied cow.
Judge: Tim Lord, KO Angus, Gundagai.
Junior champion bull: WFB Red Thor WFBT149, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Junior champion female: WFB Red Dina T121 WFBT121, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Reserve junior champion female: WFB Moo Red Dove T105 WFBT105, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Senior champion bull: WFB Red Taipan T78, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Senior champion female: WFB Red Dina P39, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Grand champion bull: WFB Red Thor WFBT149, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Grand champion female: WFB Red Dina T121 WFBT121, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Supreme exhibit: WFB Red Thor WFBT149, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Sires Progeny: WD Red Mr Quicksilver, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Breeders group: Exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
