Canberra Royal 2024: Limousin results

Judge: Tim Lord, KO Angus, Gundagai.
Junior champion bull: Kia Ora Thaddeus, exhibited by Anne Hutchings.
Reserve junior champion bull: Summit Cracker U321, exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Junior champion female: Warrigal Krystal T18, exhibited by Barham and Sowter, Moss Vale.
Reserve junior champion female: Summit Tempress T39, exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Senior champion bull: Kyanne Sir Jack, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra.
Reserve senior champion bull: Tassoc Timeless Impact T2, exhibited by Trassoc Livestock, Harden.
Senior champion female: Lynbrook Nightingale S3, exhibited by Barham and Sowter, Moss Vale.
Reserve senior champion female: Summit Ready-Made Q61, exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Grand champion bull: Kyanne Sir Jack, exhibited by Kyanne Limousins, Cowra
Grand champion female: Lynbrook Nightingale S3, exhibited by Barham and Sowter, Moss Vale.
Supreme exhibit: Lynbrook Nightingale S3, exhibited by Barham and Sowter, Moss Vale.
