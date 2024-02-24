The Land
Home/News

Canberra Royal 2024: Limousin results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 24 2024 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge Tim Lord, Gundagai, exhibitors Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, Moss Vale, handlers Jamie Hollis, Pittsworth, QLD, and Casey Halliday, Wildes Meadow, Tony Starr, Starrs Limousins and Angus, Bowning, and Eliza Babazogli. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Judge Tim Lord, Gundagai, exhibitors Annette Barham and Murray Sowter, Moss Vale, handlers Jamie Hollis, Pittsworth, QLD, and Casey Halliday, Wildes Meadow, Tony Starr, Starrs Limousins and Angus, Bowning, and Eliza Babazogli. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Limousin results

Judge: Tim Lord, KO Angus, Gundagai.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.