Canberra Royal 2024: Angus results

Judge: Time Lord, KO Angus, Gundagai
Junior champion bull: Myers Thunderstruck T1 exhibited by Myers Angus, The Rock.
Reserve junior champion bull: Hillview Command U4 exhibited by Hillview Angus, Bungendore.
Junior champion female: Summit Bara U29 exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Reserve junior champion female: Hollywood Thea Vanessa T81 exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill.
Senior champion bull: Hollywood Top O' The Morning T12 exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill.
Reserve senior champion bull: Kirala 7068 Geddes S36 exhibited by Kirala Angus, Lewinsbrook.
Senior champion female: Hillview Silkwood S100 exhibited by Lynbrook, Werai.
Reserve senior champion female: Hollywood Diamonds R Forever S61 exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill.
Grand champion bull: Hollywood Top O' The Morning T12 exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill.
Grand champion female: Summit Bara U29 exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Supreme exhibit: Summit Bara U29 exhibited by Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Myers Angus, The Rock.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
Breeders group: Hillview Angus, Bungendore.
