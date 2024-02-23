The Land
Home/News

Canberra Royal 2024: Miniature Hereford results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
February 23 2024 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackayla and Sue Parish, Hannah Flynn, judge Steve Crowley and sponsor Eliza Babazogli, IAH. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Mackayla and Sue Parish, Hannah Flynn, judge Steve Crowley and sponsor Eliza Babazogli, IAH. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Miniature Hereford results

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.