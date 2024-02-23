Canberra Royal 2024: Miniature Hereford results

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba.
Junior champion bull: Palisade Kovu, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Junior champion female: Palisade Kala, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Reserve junior champion female: Palisade Kora, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Senior champion bull: Palisade Jim B, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Senior champion female: Palisade Indi, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Reserve senior champion female: Palisade Ivy, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Grand champion bull: Palisade Kovu, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Grand champion female: Palisade Kala, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
Supreme exhibit: Palisade Kovu, exhibited by Palisade Miniature Herefords, Camden South.
