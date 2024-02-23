Canberra Royal 2024: Hereford results

Judge: Steve Crowley, Tycolah Poll Herefords, Barraba
Calf champion female: Pinnacle Aster exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes.
Reserve champion calf female: Llandillo Diana U39 exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
Calf champion bull: Granite Hill Ulysses U11 exhibited by Granite Hill Poll Herefords, Bungendore.
Reserve champion calf bull: Talumbi Undisputed exhibited by Talumbi Herefords, Parksbourne.
Junior champion bull: Granite Hill Toro exhibited by Granite Hill Poll Herefords, Bungendore.
Reserve junior champion bull: Oak Hill Titan exhibited by Oak Hill Herefords, Cootamundra.
Junior champion female: Allenae Hope T40 exhibited by John and Renae Keith, Goulburn.
Reserve junior champion female: JTR Harriette T056 exhibited by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Senior champion bull: Talumbi Tank exhibited by Talumbi Herefords, Parksbourne.
Reserve senior champion bull: Bolong Spectre exhibited by Bolong Herefords, Breadalbane.
Senior champion female: Llandillo Aster exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes.
Reserve senior champion female: Kanimbla Nicky S130 exhibited by Legacy Poll Herefords, Zeerusu, Vic.
Grand champion bull: Granite Hill Toro exhibited by Granite Hill Poll Herefords, Bungendore.
Grand champion female: Llandillo Aster exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes.
Supreme exhibit: Llandillo Aster exhibited by Pinnacle Poll Herefords, Forbes.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Granite Hill, Granite Hill Poll Herefords, Bungendore.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Allenae Poll Herefords, John and Renae Keith, Goulburn
Breeders group: JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.