Canberra Royal 2024: Miniature Galloway and Miniature Belted Galloway results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Junior champion bull: Windaroo Tank, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Junior champion female: Windaroo Numero Uno, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Reserve junior champion female: Windaroo Ursula, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Grand champion bull: Windaroo Tank, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Grand champion female: Windaroo Numero Uno, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
Supreme exhibit: Windaroo Tank, exhibited by Josh Keech, Cedar Brush Creek.
