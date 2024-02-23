Canberra Royal 2024: Murray Grey results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Junior champion bull: Dangarra Tydus, exhibited by Gary Haines, Errowanbang.
Reserve junior champion bull: Ganado Undertaker, exhibited by Courtney Hazeldene, Ganado Greys, Marong.
Junior champion female: Aurora Brittany U25, exhibited by Success4life Pty Ltd, Numbaa.
Reserve junior champion female: Bennooka Park Fenella T10, exhibited by Benooka Park, Bega.
Senior champion bull: Bennooka Park Superstar S24, exhibited by Benooka Park, Bega.
Senior champion female: Aurora Margarite S2, exhibited by Success4life Pty Ltd, Numbaa.
Grand champion bull: Dangarra Tydus, exhibited by Gary Haines, Errowanbang.
Grand champion female: Aurora Margarite S2, exhibited by Success4life Pty Ltd, Numbaa.
Supreme exhibit: Dangarra Tydus, exhibited by Gary Haines, Errowanbang.
Breeders Group: Bennooka Park Breeders Group, exhibited by Bennooka Park, Bega.
Sire's progeny: Bennooka Park Pride and Joy, exhibited by Bennooka Park, Bega.
