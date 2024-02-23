Canberra Royal 2024: Belted Galloway results

Judge: Hannah Powe, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Junior champion bull: Pageway Ugo, exhibited by Chelsea Filmer, Tambo Upper.
Reserve junior champion bull: Jameson Park Uptown Boy, exhibited by Jameson Park, Woodlands.
Junior champion female: Jameson Park Uptown Girl, exhibited by Jameson Park, Woodlands.
Reserve junior champion female: Grandview Trudy, exhibited by Camden Valley Farm, Camden.
Senior champion female: Pageoway Tumeric, exhibited by Chelsea Filmer, Tambo Upper.
Reserve senior champion female: Pageoway Sushi, exhibited Chelsea Filmer, Tambo Upper.
Grand champion bull: Pageway Ugo, exhibited by Chelsea Filmer, Tambo Upper.
Grand champion female: Jameson Park Uptown Girl, exhibited by Jameson Park, Woodlands.
Supreme exhibit: Jameson Park Uptown Girl, exhibited by Jameson Park, Woodlands.
