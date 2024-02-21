The Land
Landholder workshops to report on aerial shoot for feral pigs

February 21 2024 - 6:00pm
Feral pig programs. Picture supplied
Landholders have a great opportunity to be informed about the outcomes of an aerial shoot targeting feral pigs in their local area at three upcoming workshops being coordinated by Local Land Services through the NSW Government's Feral Pig Program.

