Landholder workshops to report on aerial shoot for feral pigs

Landholders have a great opportunity to be informed about the outcomes of an aerial shoot targeting feral pigs in their local area at three upcoming workshops being coordinated by Local Land Services through the NSW Government's Feral Pig Program.
The workshops, which are free and open events which landholders, stakeholders and community members are encouraged to attend, will also include presentations on feral pig control techniques, the benefits of FeralScan and what support is available to farmers to manage feral pigs.
The aerial shoot is occurring from Rankin Springs in the south to Nangerybone State Forest in the north and includes the Lake Cargelligo area.
The aerial shoot is in one of three priority landscape-scale control zones established as part of the Feral Pig Program, which has been identified to reduce numbers and impacts in feral pig hotspots.
The control zones are located across North West, Central West, Riverina and Western NSW.
Robb McArthur, Local Land Services Landscape Scale Project Coordinator, is looking forward to engaging with farmers and stakeholders at the workshops following the aerial shoot.
"Speak to any primary producer across the state and chances are they'll be able to tell you how destructive and damaging feral pigs are to their enterprise, as well as the local environment," Robb said.
"Targeted and strategic aerial shooting in designated hot spots provides a great opportunity to significantly reduce feral pig populations.
"The workshops provide a great opportunity for local farmers to come together to get the results of the aerial shoot and also discuss next steps, including follow up baiting and trapping, reporting of feral pig sightings and be informed of what support is available through the Feral Pig Program."
Workshop details
Mount Hope, Royal Hotel, Monday 26 February
Lake Cargelligo, Bowling Club, Tuesday 27 February
Vermont Hill, Community Hall, Wednesday 28 February
All workshops run from 3 to 5 pm with light refreshments provided. RSVP to Robb McArthur on robb.mcarthur@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0437 355 028.
Local Land Services is currently delivering the Feral Pig Program 2023-24 on behalf of the NSW Government in response to widespread numbers of feral pigs across NSW.
Find out more about the Feral Pig Program and how it is supporting landholders by visiting www.lls.nsw.gov.au/feral-pig-program
