The future of the NSW DPI is still no clearer

The lack of clarity around the decision to dismiss former NSW Department of Primary Industries director-general Scott Hansen and what the future of the DPI will look like has led to leader of the Nationals in the Upper House, Sarah Mitchell moving an SO52 motion to force the release of the functional review papers, due on or before February 28.
The motion was passed in the Upper House on February 7, and with Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW Tara Moriarty due to sit in budget estimates today, the review papers were still yet to be released.
When Mr Hansen was dismissed on Friday, January 19, there were fears among farmers and DPI staff alike that Australia's largest provider of rural research and development would be absorbed into a "super department" inside the Department of Regional NSW.
The change to leadership arrangements of the DPI came after a review by secretary of the Department of Regional NSW, Rebecca Fox, with Sean Sloan who is the current deputy director-general Fisheries acting in the role on an interim basis.
Questions have surrounded the dismissal of Mr Hansen who had 10 years experience in the role and was widely respected in the agriculture sector.
A spokesperson for the Department of Regional NSW would not say if there were going to be any further changes to the DPI structure or when an update on how the DPI structure was going to look would be released.
The spokesperson did say the NSW Government has undertaken a number of cross sector reviews of the NSW public sector.
"As part of this process, all NSW Government departments have been asked to ensure staff, resources and culture are aligned with the government's priorities and best support the efficient and effective delivery of functions and services," they said.
"As part of this review the department will look at ways in which it can work towards whole of government commitments, including the election commitment to reduce senior executives by 15 per cent across the public sector.
"The Department of Regional NSW remains committed to delivering high quality services to primary industries."
Upon his dismissal, Mr Hansen penned a letter to the 2500 DPI staff which said he was told by secretary Fox that there would be changes made to the department as well as the leadership.
As Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW, the review falls under the portfolio of Dugald Saunders who said people need to know what happened.
"It's important to have clarity around what actually happened in the case of one of the state's most senior public servants being summarily dismissed with really no notice," he said.
"I think most people would agree that there should've been some sort of an explanation from the minister.
"While being asked pointedly to provide details, the minister claimed it has nothing to do with her and it was all on the secretary of the Department of Regional NSW.
"I think this is something that should be an open and transparent discovery process for everyone and that's why the call for papers was put out to see if there was something being hidden."
Mr Saunders said he also fears for the future of the DPI.
"My concern with not just the DPI, but also Local Land Services, is around where things are heading with the Department of Regional NSW," he said.
"My genuine fear is that there is a push to centralise control of those departments within the Department of Regional NSW and not keep them as standalone voices.
"My worry is that the Department of Regional NSW will be the de facto for everything without autonomy in the other departments and that, to me, is pretty important."
