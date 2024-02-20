The Land
The future of the NSW DPI is still no clearer

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 21 2024 - 6:00am
The lack of clarity around the decision to dismiss former NSW Department of Primary Industries director-general Scott Hansen and what the future of the DPI will look like has led to leader of the Nationals in the Upper House, Sarah Mitchell moving an SO52 motion to force the release of the functional review papers, due on or before February 28.

