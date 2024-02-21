Control the feral pigs before they outbreed us

When it comes to controlling feral pigs, we really need to go the whole hog - or else the only way we're really headed is backwards.
Late last week NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarity announced more than 33,000 feral pigs had been culled in the space of just four months across the state, in what was heralded as one of the largest feral pig operations in the nation's history.
Covering 4.69 million hectares of the state's productive agricultural land, there's no doubt these efforts will leave their mark.
But with the state's feral pig coordinator suggesting to media there could be up to 100 million feral pigs in Australia, the numbers culled recently are mere bacon bits when it comes to waging a real and significant war on these pests, who are killing calves and lambs, wrecking food crops and wreaking havoc across our land.
Research has indicated around 80 per cent of the pig herd must be culled if we are to get ahead of the breeding cycle.
If even conservative estimates of our wild pig population are true, that means we need to cull millions of pigs annually to get on top of the problem, or else they will outbreed us.
This is certainly no small feat, and there is no doubt that funding to fight the feral problem must be ongoing - and in fact, increase by a very significant sum - if we're to really shift the dial and control these insidious pests.
The state government's $13 million dollar investment into feral pigs was music to the ears of many farmers last July - but wide ranging pigs must become an ongoing priority in government budgets, as they are in farmers' budgets, if we're to truly control these populations.
Baits are being laid, traps set and rounds fired - but if we're to truly bring home the bacon and break the breeding cycle, this needs to be an ongoing budget priority now, before it's too late.
