Police investigating ATV theft in the Southern Tablelands

Police are appealing for information following the theft of an all terrain vehicle (ATV) from the state's Southern Tablelands.
Police believe the ATV was taken from a property on the corner of Laverstock Road and Walls Junction Road, Bowning, about 11.5 kilometres north west of Yass, sometime between Friday, February 2, 2024 and Thursday, February 8, 2024.
The ATV is described as a red, Mammoth 800, 4x4.
Anyone with information about this theft, is urged to contact rural crime investigators, Detective Senior Constables Alison Fitzpatrick or Dale Croker on 02 4824 0723 or 02 4824 0711.
Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information.
