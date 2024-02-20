The Land
Home/News

Police investigating ATV theft in the Southern Tablelands

February 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe the ATV was taken from a property in Bowning. Picture via Rural Crime Prevention Team
Police believe the ATV was taken from a property in Bowning. Picture via Rural Crime Prevention Team

Police are appealing for information following the theft of an all terrain vehicle (ATV) from the state's Southern Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.