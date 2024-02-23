The Land
Home/News

Short-term fix is no help to bush community growth

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
February 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newhaven Park's John Kelly (right), seen here with UK blood stock agent Angus Gold, believes more needs to be done to support rural communities. Picture supplied
Newhaven Park's John Kelly (right), seen here with UK blood stock agent Angus Gold, believes more needs to be done to support rural communities. Picture supplied

The nature of the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility scheme is important as a short-term fix but is providing very little benefit to rural communities long-term, according to a high-profile horse stud principal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.