Short-term fix is no help to bush community growth

The nature of the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility scheme is important as a short-term fix but is providing very little benefit to rural communities long-term, according to a high-profile horse stud principal.
John Kelly, Newhaven Park Horse Stud, Boorowa, believes that the labour shortage issue is very detrimental to the entire community and stop-gap fixes like the PALM scheme don't do much.
Mr Kelly has been bringing in immigrant workers for 25 years and said many have become naturalised Australians and he keeps in contact with them.
He has genuine concerns for rural communities if there isn't enough labour.
"I don't know what's going to happen in the bush if we don't fix the labour shortage," he said.
"For whatever reason, Australians don't want to work in the bush anymore.
"The only way that we are ever going to grow communities is by having a bush visa that allows people to come to the bush from overseas.
"Australians want to be close to the city.
"We were supporting people from all over the world 25 years ago and a lot of those people I ended up getting them on the 457 visa and then they got their residency.
"A lot of those people obviously moved on from here, but I still keep in touch, and they're in Australia, married with children. They're Australians, and that is our best hope for the bush."
Mr Kelly said the lack of tradespeople in the bush was stifling growth.
"If five year fencing contractors moved into our district tomorrow, they'd be able to work continuously," he said. "People aren't fencing because you can't get a fencing contractor. And if you speak to any of the trucking companies, they would buy more trucks if they could get more drivers."
A spokesperson for the Minister for Agriculture, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Western NSW, Tara Moriarty said the lack of labour supply in agriculture was a nationwide issue and that the NSW Government was working with the national Agricultural Workforce Working Group to address the issue.
"The NSW Government is committed to addressing the shortage of essential workers and agricultural workers," the spokesperson said.
"The Agricultural Workforce Working Group is driving action at a national level, including a recently announced food supply chain workforce capacity study.
"The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) program is a Commonwealth scheme allowing eligible Australian businesses to hire workers from nine Pacific islands and Timor-Leste when there are not enough local workers available.
"The government's understanding is that since COVID-19 there has been greater involvement from NSW producers especially the horticulture sector.
"The program was used prior to COVID predominately by meat processors and health care providers.
"The numbers fluctuate, but in NSW as at December 31, 2023, there were 3,839 PALM workers in agriculture, and 2,609 PALM workers in meat and meat product manufacturing."
The spokesperson said the government was working with industry on helping to attract employees.
"The NSW Government directed its agencies at the end of 2023 to liaise with industry and develop a workforce strategy for NSW and prioritise areas for action," the spokesperson said.
"Primary industry businesses have a direct impact on attracting workforce through business practices and adoption of technology."
