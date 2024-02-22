All the news from the 2024 Royal Canberra Show

Lillie Gosper, Kelso High School, with Bambi at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show. Picture by Helen De Costa

The Royal Canberra Show has kicked off and The Land is on deck again to bring you all the latest news from the Canberra Showground.

With multiple journalists on the ground, The Land team will bring you stories and photos from the show ring.

This is your one-stop shop for all the latest news as we'll be adding story links below as the show progresses.

We have already seen a number of competitions take place including the Interbreed junior heifer and bull jackpot and there's plenty more to come.

Along with all the cattle competitions, sheep are back at the 2024 show for the first time since 2020. Check out all our stories below.

WHAT'S HAPPENED AT THE SHOW SO FAR?

The grand champion school parader was awarded to a student from The Riverina Anglican College as roughly 130 school kids showed their passion for cattle, parading around the ring on the first day of competition on Wednesday.



St Johns College Dubbo took a clean sweep of the steers on Thursday, with a special feed mix and particular breeding key ingredients to their wins.

A young cattleman from Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Dubbo, claimed grand champion junior judge Thursday afternoon. About 150 junior judges entered the competition.