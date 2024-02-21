NSW Government release plan to stave off water buybacks

In the hopes of minimising the need for broad-scale water buybacks by the Australian Government and the impact they will have on Murray-Darling Basin communities, the NSW Government has released the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan.
While the government said it remains committed to delivering the Murray Darling Basin Plan in full, working with the Commonwealth and other Basin States, it has repeated calls for this to be done in a way that reduces socio-economic impacts and ensures regional communities can prosper.
Recommending the delivery of existing water recovery projects as well as bringing forward new projects to help reach Murray-Darling Basin Plan targets, the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan is designed to limit the volume of water buybacks from NSW communities.
The newly-released plan also calls on the Australian Government to prioritisation of investment in water recovery through other mechanisms, not buybacks.
Minister for Water Rose Jackson said the government doesn't want to give up on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
"Our state is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to delivering the Basin Plan, and we will continue to work with the Australian Government to ensure the plan is delivered in a way that minimises impacts on our regional communities," she said.
"We're pleased to see the Australian Government sticking to the agreement reached last year and prioritising other forms of water recovery beyond buybacks.
"This includes Minister Plibersek's newly announced Resilient Rivers Program which provides a broad range of non-purchase options that the NSW Government and our communities have consistently asked for.
"The new legislation requires the Australian Government to consider socio-economic impacts before purchasing water towards the 450 gigalitre target.
"If they go down this path, I expect substantial community adjustment support to meaningfully help communities and industries adapt to a future with less water."
Ms Jackson said she will continue to advocate for the interests of regional and rural NSW.
"We will continue to explore and advocate for projects that deliver environmental benefits to the Basin while protecting our communities from large scale water buybacks," she said.
The NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan seeks to maximise environmental outcomes achieved via the sustainable diversion limit adjustment mechanism (SDLAM) that accounts for the 605GL water offset to be recovered.
To achieve this the NSW Government is prioritising the delivery of the remaining SDLAM projects by the new deadline of December 31, 2026.
The Basin Plan provides for a 605GL offset from the 2750GL water recovery target if all 36 SDLAM projects are operational by the new deadline.
Under the original Basin Plan deadline of June 30, 2024, the MDBA estimated a shortfall from incomplete SDLAM projects was between 190 and 315GL.
To help hit this target, the NSW Government also plans to support other Basin governments in the delivery of their SDLAM projects to contribute to the 605GL offset while also looking at new projects which may be implemented by the deadline.
NSW will also seek a commitment by the Australian Government to streamline processes for project assessment and funding to provide these actions every chance of success.
The second major part of the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan is to invest in infrastructure, projects, and rules-based changes to maximise the recovery towards the 450GL of additional environmental water.
This includes progressing off-farm water efficiency projects in the Murrumbidgee and Lachlan valleys.
Here, two projects have already been completed under existing arrangements and another two have full project applications currently being considered by the Australian Government.
The plan also seeks to explore how an on-farm program could be designed in NSW that would effectively support potential project applications and address adverse impacts. Government said it will continue to engage with community on these projects.
