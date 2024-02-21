The Land
NSW Government release plan to stave off water buybacks

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated February 22 2024 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson has released the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan today.
In the hopes of minimising the need for broad-scale water buybacks by the Australian Government and the impact they will have on Murray-Darling Basin communities, the NSW Government has released the NSW Alternatives to Buybacks Plan.

