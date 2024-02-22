The Land
Home/News

South Australian, Victorian bull sales results wrap

By Staff Reporters
February 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart, Emily, Nat, Maddi, Austin and Charlotte Hann, Nampara, and employee Airlie Treloar with the stud's $66,000 sale topper, Nampara Powershift T134.
Stuart, Emily, Nat, Maddi, Austin and Charlotte Hann, Nampara, and employee Airlie Treloar with the stud's $66,000 sale topper, Nampara Powershift T134.

Bull sales have continued across South Australia and Victoria, with some NSW buyers featuring among the galleries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.