South Australian, Victorian bull sales results wrap

Bull sales have continued across South Australia and Victoria, with some NSW buyers featuring among the galleries.
The stud sold 92 of 93 bulls to a $66,000 top and $12,293 average at its annual bull sale.
Nampara Powershift T134, by Texas Powershift, was purchased by Hewitt Agribusiness, Brisbane, Qld.
The sale topper was one of four embryo transfer brothers from the same flush which averaged $33,500.
Ben and Wendy Mayne, Texas stud, Warialda, whose genetics have had a big influence on Nampara's stud recently outlaid $28,000 to buy Nampara Powershift T144.
A new stud record was set when Bull Oak Well Mainland T33, by Landfall Mainland Q494, sold for $40,000 to Will and Bridget Watson, Binnowie Angus, Coonalpyn, SA.
All 54 bulls were sold to average $12,111.
Another Mainland son was knocked down for $28,000 to Telpara Hills, Tolga, Qld.
A first-time client took home the top bull, with Allendale Quebec T311, by Booroomooka Quebec, selling for $30,000 to Heath Nickolls, Bull Oak Well, Pinnaroo, SA.
All up, 31 of 32 lots sold to average $9741.
The sale reached $24,000 when Roseleigh Taylor T112, by Mandayen Hector, sold to return buyer Dilbong Pastoral, Tara, Qld.
The sale achieved a full clearance of 34 bulls selling to an average of $9529.
The stud sold 79 of 84 Angus averaging $12,240, and all 26 Limousins averaging $12,769.
The top-priced bull, Mandayen Paratrooper T428, by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, sold for $30,000 to WV James & Son, Cooranga, Woolumbool, SA.
Mandayen Xtra Loyal T16 sold for $24,000 to Brett Turner, New Day Limousin stud, Crookwell.
Swiss Australian Farm Holdings secured 23 bulls for their South East properties to $17,000 and averaging $10,652.
Amherst Livestock, Willalooka, bought 11 bulls for a $11,456 average, including the final lot of the sale.
McCarthy Livestock, Lucindale, took home nine bulls for a $12,444 average, paying to $16,000.
The sale reached $35,000 when Black Angus 38 Special T20, by Baldridge Special 38, was sold to regular buyers Mark and Leah Jacob, Colac, Vic.
Of the 76 bulls, 73 sold to average $10,507.
A South Australian feedlot dominated Boonaroo's on property sale.
Princess Royal, Burra, SA, bought the top-priced bull, Boonaroo Effective T202, by Kidman Effective Q16, for $34,000.
The feedlot bought 10 bulls in total to average $18,500.
Boonaroo sold 121 of 125 bulls to average $11,892.
Two bulls reached the top price of $21,000 at the stud's South Australian sale, where 126 of 128 bulls averaged $11,357, with 25 of those selling for $15,000 or higher.
The first top-priced bull, Pathfinder New Ground T282, by Landfall New Ground N90, was bought by Kerr Family Pastoral, Allendale East, SA, who also secured lot 12 for $20,000.
Pathfinder Top Notch T400, by Rennylea L519, also sold for $21,000 to Lyndon Harper and Ella Crowhurst, Lyndella Pastoral, Binnum, SA.
Bulls reached a top of $16,000 with 78 of 79 selling to average $8718.
All 56 Angus were sold to average $8786, while 21 of 22 Santa Gertrudis-cross sold to an equal top of $10,000 and an $8500 average.
The top-priced bull was Goolagong Quarterback T22, by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, who sold to BT and E Ling, Mount Benson, Kingston, SA.
The combined sale averaged $8480 for 77 of 85 bulls. Allendale sold 34 of 37 bulls to a $17,000 top and $8558 average, while Days Whiteface sold 43 of 48 to $16,000 three times and averaged $8418.
The top-priced Allendale TDF Justice T044, by Injemira Robert Redford Q287, sold to Kombali Farms, Pinnaroo, SA.
