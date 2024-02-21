'It was a really good weekend': Campdraft enthusiasts flock to Bendemeer

If you were driving between Tamworth and Armidale over the weekend, if you'd have glanced across as you passed Bendemeer, you would have been greeted by a sea of horse floats.
Hundreds of campdraft enthusiasts flocked to the rodeo grounds for the town's annual campdraft.
Following on from a hugely successful rodeo the previous Saturday, it was a big two days with competition running from 6.30am through to around 5pm Saturday and Sunday.
"It was a really good weekend," campdraft organiser Chris Reid said.
"The weather was good and it's a great spot there on the river with lots of trees."
It is, he believes, one of the things that attracts people to the event.
Competitors came from around the local area and further afield, Reid noting that they had one group from all the way from Julia Creek in Queensland.
They are down this way for a holiday, he explained, and are doing a few events along the way.
In some divisions having up to 150 entries, by the end of the weekend they would have conducted probably just shy of 1000 runs.
Naturally that meant sourcing a significant head of cattle.
"We had around 1100 cattle," Reid said.
"We had two semi-trailers bringing in cattle from Walcha and around Bendemeer."
As is the case with the rodeo, the committee donates the money raised to different local charities and organisations.
Reid paid credit to the "great committee" they have.
Their hard work, not just in getting everything ready but over the two days, makes the event the success it is.
"Some stay in the cattle yards all weekend doing what needs to be done," he said.
