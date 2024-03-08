From the farm to finish line for Glen Lee's Sue Wilson

Sue Wilson of Glen Lee, at Gilgandra, wears many hats.
She's a mother, cattle farmer, mentor, Australian Stock Horse breeder, highly decorated campdrafter and the local school bus driver.
Juggling these roles are part of Mrs Wilson's daily routine, but after the death of her husband David Wilson, a highly regarded Australian Stock Horse industry leader, in 2018, she wanted to try something different.
Horses have been part of Mrs Wilson's life for as long as she can remember, so it should come at no surprise that while in the search for a new hobby, she developed a fond interest in the racing industry.
In 2020, Mrs Wilson dipped her toes in the water and joined her first syndicate. Now she's part of five.
"After my husband died, I wanted to do something to get off the farm that didn't involve me competing," she said.
"I wanted to experience something outside of what I do that still involves horses so the syndicate became a way for me to get dressed up, go out, and enjoy time with friends."
In the early days, Mrs Wilson turned to long-term friends Brian Smith, Brisbane, and David Ross, Lancefield, for a piece of advice or two.
"When I asked Brian how to get into it, he told me to start with a syndication and suggested Darby Racing. It definitely worked," she said.
"David helps me look over my horses, he has judged them all over the world."
Currently, Mrs Wilson holds a 10 per cent share in a five-year-old bay gelding, Overpass, as well as shares in a four-year-old bay filly, Salisano, and a four-year-old bay gelding, Rise To It, with Darby Racing, Narellan.
Sired by Vancouver and out of Walkway, Overpass was purchased in 2020 by Scott Darby, Darby Racing, for $75,000 at the Inglis Easter Sale Round Two in 2020.
Trained by Bjorn Baker, Warwick Farm, in 25 starts Overpass has amassed more than $5.6 million dollars in prize money since his inaugural race at Hawkesbury Race Club, Clarendon, on April 5, 2021.
Mrs Wilson said she attended eight or nine races in Sydney each year, and recalled watching Overpass' win at the Rosehill Gardens, on January 29, 2022.
"We left the farm at four in the morning and my daughter and I drove down to see him run," she said.
"There was no hair and makeup done that day, but we were there and it was special."
Ridden by Tim Clark, Overpass took home more than $100,000 in prize money.
Less than two months later, Overpass won $416,000 at the Inglis Sprint, Flemington, Victoria, on March 5, 2022.
"I bought a zero turn ride-on lawn mower with my winnings. I've never had to push a mower again," Mrs Wilson said.
On April 15, 2023, Overpass also won the inaugural Tabtouch Quokka, at Ascot Racecourse, Perth.
Known as Western Australia's richest race, spectators at the 1200-metre event saw Overpass, ridden by Joshua Parr, take home a cool $2 million in winnings.
"Most people would go to the Bahamas, I bought a John Deere tractor and a horse," Mrs Wilson said.
Overpass also placed tenth at the TAB Everest, Randwick Racecourse in October before winning the Crown Perth Winterbottom Stakes at Ascot Racecourse in December.
What began as a hobby has proved a great success for Mrs Wilson.
When asked if there was a secret to picking a winner, she said it came down to a good eye, great trainer, and lots of trust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.