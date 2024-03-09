The Land
Home/News

Gilgandra syndicate strengthens social ties

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilgandra Jockey Club president Jason Tate with trainer Kieren Hazelton, Gilgandra, after Not Too Bad won the Cowra Cup. Picture supplied
Gilgandra Jockey Club president Jason Tate with trainer Kieren Hazelton, Gilgandra, after Not Too Bad won the Cowra Cup. Picture supplied

For Gilgandra Jockey Club president and syndicate member, Jason Tate, doing something you love surrounded by mates has become as important as ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.