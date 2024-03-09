Gilgandra syndicate strengthens social ties

For Gilgandra Jockey Club president and syndicate member, Jason Tate, doing something you love surrounded by mates has become as important as ever.
While some enjoy a hit of golf or tennis, you'll find Mr Tate trackside, cheering on one of his many horses.
"I've been racing horses for about 26 years now. I've had a bad run with a few horses due to injury or illness but in the last five or six years we've had a bit of success, which is a nice turn around," he said.
The success can be credited to five-year-old chestnut gelding, Not Too Bad, who took home first place in the Cowra Lamb Cowra Cup on January 21.
Sired by Pride of Dubai and out of Charlety Star, Not Too Bad was purchased in 2022 for $17,000 through Inglis Digital and is currently owned by a syndicate of 19 people, including Mr Tate.
From electricians to accountants, landscapers and Essential Energy workers, Not Too Bad's owners are from all walks of life.
However, Mr Tate said each individual has a connection to Gilgandra.
"There is a wide array of people involved, and we're all good friends too," he said.
"Living in a rural area, it is a good way to get out of the house and have a great day catching up.
"I think it is also more of a mental relief, as we get together during tough times like drought and flood."
Trained by Kieran Hazelton, Gilgandra, Not Too Bad has won more than $130,000 in 23 starts since his inaugural race with Kieran in Coonamble.
"Kieran has won a couple of smaller cups, but Cowra was his first major Country Cup win," Mr Tate said.
"I was more thrilled for Kieran when Not Too Bad won than what I was for us."
Mr Tate said the expenses associated with joining a syndicate may be different to what people expect.
"It is not as expensive as people made it out to be years ago," he said.
"If you can syndicate the horses outright like we have and get something for the right price you can do it reasonably cheap."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.