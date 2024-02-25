Crop stubble retention a great idea but with issues

Farmers have aimed to retain crop stubble residue, where possible, and minimise cultivation via substituting weed control with herbicides for over 40 years.
Benefits include reduced soil erosion, better fallow moisture capture and slowed - sometimes eliminated - soil organic matter decline.
Research paper, The Future of Soils in the Midwestern United States, highlights how critical conversion to no-till or zero-till has been.
The authors estimate soil organic carbon loss over 100 years would decrease by around 95 per cent if low-intensity tillage is fully adopted. That has largely occurred in Australia.
Crop rotations, with legume pasture phases, canola and pulse crops, are almost universally involved with zero-till and stubble retention.
Increasingly, research is showing a canola plus pulse, or pasture legume, phase between wheat is required to largely eliminate disease carried over on wheat and other cereal stubble.
Other, sometimes negative, issues with zero-till or no-till cropping with stubble retention commonly comes with aspects like weeds developing resistance to herbicides, more disease risk and sometimes too much stubble to sow through.
Nitrogen tie up can also be an issue, as well as pests like snails and mice, shading of crop growth and more frost risk.
A lot of today's sowing equipment can plant through two to four tonne per hectare stubble residue, but a lot can't successfully establish through 5t/ha residue.
Researchers and leading farmer advocates of zero or no-till generally aim not to burn residues - but, if that is the only option with their equipment for successful sowing, then burn.
If burning is necessary, leaving it as close as possible to anticipated sowing minimises, but doesn't eliminate, risk of soil erosion should storm rains or winds occur.
Harvest straw height and stubble management, such as slashing, grazing or mulching, are also considerations.
Research results have often been variable. For example, Northern Grower Alliance, a northern NSW group, found no clear differences in soil moisture accumulation due to harvest stubble height in any of their research.
There was also no significant difference in yield of following crops in any trial.
Several farming systems groups in GRDC-funded stubble studies found that wheat sown into taller wheat stubble - 45 centimetres compared with 15cm - received less radiation and were exposed to cooler temperatures.
They noted this can reduce early growth and significantly reduce tiller numbers.
There was sometimes a significant reduction in grain yield in tall compared to short stubble but commonly no yield difference.
CSIRO studies by Dr John Kirkegaard - in the higher rainfall, southern NSW environment - has noted nitrogen tie-up increases during high rainfall seasons, above 300 millimetres, causing yield reductions, especially in cereal on cereal phases, of 0.3 to 0.5t/ha.
He suggests reducing stubble loads or applying more nitrogen, at about five kilograms per t/ha of cereal residue, to overcome these yield penalties.
Growing the most disease-tolerant, crown rot wheat variety, plus the use of a new fungicide seed treatment Victrato - soon to be registered for the control of crown rot and management of root lesion nematodes (RLN) in wheat and barley - are all part of handling this often devastating retained stubble disease.
Recent research has also shown harvesting straw closer to the ground reduces crown rot carryover from wheat.
Agronomy, such as inter row sowing and early sowing, are among other strategies needed to minimise yield and quality losses caused by Fusarium crown rot.
Many grass weeds and oats also host crown rot, therefore good fallow and in-crop weed control is also important.
Stubble management remains a big research issue with many current projects aiming to provide strategies to best deal with the multitude of issues.
Next week: New crop herbicide booklet better than ever.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.