The Land
Home/Cropping

Crop stubble retention a great idea but with issues

By Bob Freebairn
February 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers have aimed to retain crop stubble residue, where possible, and minimise cultivation via substituting weed control with herbicides for over 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.