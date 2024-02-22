Flood preparedness under scrutiny on the Far North Coast

Farmland near Murwillumbah inundated during the 2022 flood. Photo supplied.

A more robust flood model designed for the Tweed catchment significant increase in flooded properties under a low scenario of climate change, which predicts nearly 10pc more rainfall and a sea level rise of .7m.

The study, prepared by MWAwater built on a 2009 report using up to date LiDAR and computer algorithms to tweak the catchment with a finer resolution.

The earlier report also only focused on the lower river, from Murwillumbah to its outlet to the sea at Tweed Heads.

Lessons learned from the two biggest floods - in 2017 and 2022 - have been used to calibrate the new flood model.

Based on a low scenario of climate change the model predicts a significant number of additional properties facing inundation.

There will be community information sessions next week followed by an on-line forum in early March.

A separate CSIRO flood study looking at the whole of the neighbouring Richmond river catchment is still proceeding.

However, in the aftermath of floods there are changes to Lismore SES with new warning systems, increased staff and more streamlined training.

Last year more than 150 people took part in Exercise Pelican, a one-day training event on the Wilson's River, which saw emergency services combine forces to simulate real-life flood rescue scenarios to improve techniques and response times during severe weather events.

"We're training every other emergency service in flood rescue," says Deputy Zone Commander Joanna Jones.

"The exercises are done together so everyone is on the same page. We are doing a lot in the spontaneous volunteer space."

Meanwhile, state-wide improvements with call response and increased staffing levels has helped.

"There are double the number of call takers in the 132 500 space and we also have dedicated flood rescue cell abilities," Ms Jones says. "Calls pushed through from there and we have people who are flood-storm operators and they're training specifically in times of crisis to take those calls.



The SES is also now using The Australian Warning System which is a new national approach to information and warnings during emergencies.

It has been designed based on feedback and research across the country and aims to deliver a more consistent approach.

"It standardises the warnings and it's quite precise, we can act earlier and be better prepared in the days leading up to a significant weather event," Ms Jones says.