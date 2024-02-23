The Land
Home/News

Woodoona: Versatile, scale grazing country with potential | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 23 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Woodoona is described as a rare opportunity to buy versatile, scale grazing country on the Central Tablelands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.