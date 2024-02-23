Woodoona: Versatile, scale grazing country with potential | Video

Woodoona is described as a rare opportunity to buy versatile, scale grazing country on the Central Tablelands.
Located in the Paling Yards district 33km north east of Bathurst and 221km from the Sydney CBD, the gently undulating 1017 hectare (2514 acre) property offered by the Toole family presents with plenty of options including grazing, cropping, forestry and subdivision.
Woodoona comprises of four blocks. Woodoona is 403ha and has the house and other working improvements; Pittendrigh is 291ha and has sheep and cattle yards; Top Paddock is 241ha; while Tobins is 82ha with an old shed. Each of the blocks has a building entitlement and access to 'backbone' power.
The subdivision potential is enhanced with road frontages on four sides.
The mostly arable country and is currently conservatively running some 2000 Merino breeding ewes plus 1200 followers and 40 breeding cows, on mostly improved country, with some native grasses.
Woodoona sits at 900-1000m above sea level and is divided into 28 very well fenced paddocks.
The reliable 800mm (32 inch) rainfall, cool winters and mild summers make it ideal for growing both pastures and crops.
The very well watered property has 31 dams and the headwaters of several creeks.
Working improvements include a renovated three stand shearing shed, two sets of sheep yards, a 11x7.5m storage shed that can also be used for additional sheep cover, and steel cattle yards.
There is also an enclosed 5.6x18m workshop with power and a concrete floor, a 18x9m machinery shed, six cone bottom silos, and a stable and tack room.
The comfortable three bedroom home is set in established gardens.
Marketing agent Stewart Murphy, Elders Emms Mooney, said Woodoona was a must see property for its grazing, cropping, forestry and subdivision options.
Woodoona will be auctioned by Elders Emms Mooney in Bathurst on April 12.
Contact Stewart Murphy, 0427 363 118, or Andrew Bickford, 0427 943 781, Elders Emms Mooney.
