Former director-general not fit-for-purpose?

The Nationals' Sam Farraway MLC has questioned the validity of former NSW DPI director-general Scott Hansen's dismissal. Picture by Denis Howard

The decision to dismiss Scott Hansen from the position of director-general of the NSW Department of Primary Industries may have been born from his unwillingness to "tow the line" and implement significant cuts, making him unfit for purpose based on testimony at Wednesday's Agriculture, Regional NSW, and Western NSW budget estimates inquiry.

The concern around the future of the NSW DPI formed a significant part of the hearing with the decision through a functional review by the secretary of the Department of Regional NSW Rebecca Fox to end Mr Hansen's 10-year tenure coming under intense scrutiny as The Nationals' Sam Farraway MLC lead the questioning.



In testimony, Ms Fox said the functional review was only one of a number of inputs into the decision to dismiss Mr Hansen.



"I think we need to be very clear here about a decision that I've made about one person in my leadership team and the issues for the department that we face in a very tight fiscal environment and the need to address an ongoing deficit, particularly in DPI's budget, that we cannot cover with other parts of the department which we have done in other years," Ms Fox said.

"I needed new leadership in the Department of Primary Industries in order to make the necessary changes to make sure that we have a business and a public service that is fit-for-purpose, that we have a sustainable operating model which means partly we meet our budget and we continue to deliver improved and excellent service to all of our regional communities. That was the decision that I made."

Mr Farraway questioned the validity of sacking Mr Hansen for a like-for-like replacement.



"Ms Fox kept saying that she needed to make leadership changes and she's under budget constraints," Mr Farraway said.



"Why do you then sack one of the most senior public servants in government?



"Ms Fox confirmed that Mr Hansen was Band 3, the replacement is going to be Band 3, and the replacement will have the same roles, functions, and authority.

"Ms Fox didn't like Mr Hansen, he wouldn't implement the cuts, so she got rid of him.

"I said to Ms Fox my summary of her evidence was that Mr Hansen wouldn't make the cuts that she was trying to get him to do. He didn't agree with the functional review and the possible merging of these agencies and that's why she sacked him. She basically didn't deny it."

Mr Farraway said there is a huge concern that there are plans to have the Department of Primary Industries and the Department of Regional NSW merge.

"The reason for the functional review is to give Rebecca Fox the ability to make the decision to merge DPI and the Department of Regional NSW into one known entity," he said.



"They're writing a process to justify their decision.

"I believe this will centralise control of the DPI through the Department of Regional NSW.

"Ms Fox yesterday, in evidence, said she has no immediate plans to reduce the DPI workforce, but she can't say the same for the Department of Regional NSW workforce.



"My fear is there is significant cuts to staffing coming for the Department of Regional NSW.

"My concern is they are going to merge the functionality with DPI staff now looking to do hybrid roles for the Department of Regional NSW as well.



"I think there will be cuts to the workforce that come from the Department of Regional NSW and Ms Fox is going to then use DPI staff to prop the whole show up.



"I'm fearful that what that does for DPI is they lose their autonomy."

Mr Farraway believes the DPI shouldn't be judged solely on profitability and is concerned how effective it may become.



"The DPI is being forced to make cuts to make money to have a better bottom line," he said.



"Yes, there is an argument that the taxpayer should get best value for their money, but pushing DPI to make money is not its purpose.



"The DPI is all about the people, the expertise, the credibility on the ground, its response to outbreaks situations, whether it's Varroa mite or a possible foot and mouth disease incursion.

"That is its strength and it has a huge amount of credibility in the bush.



"I think that is starting to be eroded and the sacking of Scott Hansen is the first step."



When asked if there were plans for a restructure of the DPI to absorb it into the Department of Regional NSW, Minister for Agriculture, Regional NSW and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty would not say.

She did say that it was the former National/Liberal government which placed the NSW DPI functions within the Department of Regional NSW in 2020.

"The Government is focused on delivering the best and most effective services possible for the agricultural industries," Ms Moriarty said.



"That is why we have already delivered the biggest increases and innovations to biosecurity this state has seen.

"New drought assistance for farmers has been implemented plus natural disaster recovery funds and assistance delivered.

"Our focus is on what regional NSW really wants to talk about - delivery of services - not the negativity of Macquarie Street gossip."