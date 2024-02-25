Faces around the grounds at the 2024 Royal Canberra Show

Exhibitors gathered on Thursday evening to enjoy the exhibitors barbeque conducted by the Canberra Show cattle committee.
The event was sponsored by Teys Australia who supplied scotch fillet steaks for the 110 studs who exhibited cattle over the four day event.
There was a total of 17 breeds represented throughout the program with some travelling from Victoria and throughout New South Wales.
