Making a splash from Adelaide to Condobolin

By Rebecca Nadge
February 25 2024 - 6:45am
Ashley Clegg and Sam Thompson, of Condobolin. The couple are originally from Adelaide but now manage the local pool. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
It's a dramatic lifestyle change to move from coastal South Australia to Condobolin in inland NSW.

