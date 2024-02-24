Making a splash from Adelaide to Condobolin

It's a dramatic lifestyle change to move from coastal South Australia to Condobolin in inland NSW.
But Ashley Clegg and Sam Thompson are loving every minute.
The couple are from Aldinga Beach, south of Adelaide, but spent two seasons running the swimming pool in Lake Cargelligo for Leisure and Recreation Group, which holds the tender to the shire-owner facility.
Last year the company was also awarded the tender for Condobolin pool after managers Mark and Kathy Thorpe handed over the reins after 27 years, and Ms Clegg and Mr Thompson have been there for the past six months.
The couple said while they were sad to leave Lake Cargelligo, they were really enjoying settling into life in Condobolin.
Both towns were a change from where they had grown up but they were glad they had made the move.
"Genuinely, everyone's a lot friendlier out in the country towns compared to living in the suburbs back home," Mr Thompson said.
Work begins in September ready for the pool to open the following month.
Apart from Christmas day, it then stays open seven days a week through til the end of March, with school holidays drawing the biggest crowds.
Ms Clegg said this season was noticeably busier after flooding in the region had disrupted travel plans for the last couple of years, and the warm weather also meant more people were going swimming.
She said the work could vary from taking orders at the kiosk to assisting young families or helping with swim club.
One of the rewarding parts of the role was getting to know the local community while providing an important service.
"Everybody's really friendly and it's good, you get to meet so many people as well," she said.
"You make a lot of friends and lot of connections just from people coming in to the pool all the time and you get your regulars."
They hoped to return next season and get involved with more community activities, such as joining sporting teams.
Mr Thompson said the seasonal nature of the work also gave them a great lifestyle.
"The sort of bargaining chip that got us over here was that we work seven months of the year and then we get five months off, but our salaries are spread through the whole year," he said.
"We usually go back to Adelaide and see our family, I play a bit of footy back there and pick up a little bit of work and mostly go on holidays."
