Security cameras a critical tool as farm crime climbs

One of Barko Security's valued clients was burgled, but this footage captured on their Remote Viewing Tower identified a bald patch on one of the thieves, which has been crucial to police investigations. Picture supplied

Security cameras are the most important and critical piece of technology any farm or rural block in outback Australia should have, according to Barko Security.

CEO Tye Atkinson says in 2024, he believes security cameras rank above sheds, yards, farm machinery and equipment, in fact any asset you may have on your block.

He said without this technology, everything you own may disappear in a heartbeat and you will be 'none the wiser'.

"Our company Barko Security is one of Australia's leading rural and remote security specialists, but our business is growing exponentially for all the wrong reasons!" Mr Atkinson said.

"No-one wants to profit from someone else's hardship, but we, at Barko, see things quite differently.

"It is undeniable that farm crime is already at record levels and our philosophy is to provide landowners with the best possible technology, which not only protects their land, but allows them to not only stay connected to their farms while they are away, but also receive alerts to their mobile phone anytime, night or day if unusual activity occurs."

Barko Remote Viewing Towers are straight forward to set-up, and managed through a simple, easy-to-use app on your mobile device. Picture supplied

Mr Atkinson said the need for security cameras as an essential tool on any remote site or farm was exemplified recently when one of his valued clients was burgled.

"The thieves walked to the property after dark wearing masks," he said.

"They stole a quad bike and broke into a gun safe and made off with a number of firearms, all caught on film.

"Even though they had masks on, one of the thieves turned around in front of the camera showing a distinct bald patch (as seen in the attached camera footage)."

Mr Atkinson said the owners and the police were so grateful that they had the camera, as the evidence provided was crucial to the investigation.

"Without the Barko RVT these farmers would have had nothing to go on."

Barko RVTs {Remote Viewing Towers) were designed for remote locations and harsh conditions. Picture supplied

The Barko RVT (Remote Viewing Tower) is a five-metre Solar Powered security system with a 20x zoom PTZ Camera.

PTZ stands for Pan Tilt Zoom, which means that unlike standard CCTV, which only views one area, a PTZ can rotate 360 degrees and identify cars and people up to one kilometre away.

As the camera bole will rotate, the camera has built-in features like AI vehicle and people tracking, so once the camera locks on it follows and zooms in.

You get an alert, and you can also follow the car or person anywhere they go. The data can also be stored to the Cloud and reviewed from anywhere in the world!

A built-in microphone lets you tell them 'we can see you and the police are on their way'.



When not standing guard over your assets, you can use the camera to look around your property for other management tasks.

Mr Atkinson said unfortunately, rural and remote Australia was no longer a trusted safe haven, where animals graze securely and gates, farm machinery, equipment and fuel could be left unlocked.

"The supporting evidence to back up this fact is truly alarming!" Mr Atkinson said.

"In 2020, the University of New England (UNE) did a comprehensive 'Farm Crime Survey' predominantly in eastern Australian states.

"Of the farmers surveyed, a massive 80 per cent had experienced some form of victimisation or farm crime, which included trespassing, theft, and break and enter, and of that 80 per cent of victims, nearly 70 per cent had a recurring incident of farm crime.

"The conclusion of the survey was that farm crime was rampant throughout Australia and to make matters worse many farmers admitted that they did not report it as they felt they had inconclusive evidence."

Barko Security wants to provide landowners with the best possible technology, which not only protects their land, but allows them to stay connected to their farms while they are away. Picture supplied

Mr Atkinson made one final promise to his clients and potential clients.



"If you are the victim of farm crime and given the stats, sadly it's more 'when' than 'if', remember this 'When it comes to preventing crime or presenting admissible evidence in rural Australia 'Barko has your back!'"

