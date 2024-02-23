The Land
Home/News

For sale: Lawling Vale proven to deliver outstanding livestock, crops

Updated February 23 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Lawling Vale has a proven track record of producing outstanding livestock and crops. Picture supplied
Lawling Vale has a proven track record of producing outstanding livestock and crops. Picture supplied

South West Slopes property Lawling Vale is described as a dual purpose opportunity with a proven track record of producing outstanding livestock and crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.