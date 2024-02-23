For sale: Lawling Vale proven to deliver outstanding livestock, crops

South West Slopes property Lawling Vale is described as a dual purpose opportunity with a proven track record of producing outstanding livestock and crops.
Located on Bennett Springs Road south east of Cowra, the 780 hectare (1927 acre) property has focused on prime lambs, winter cereals, and canola.
Offered by Australian Agricultural Lease and Andrew and Kerry Smith, some 65 per cent of the property is arable.
Lawling Vale has a strong fertiliser history including applications of up to 525kg/ha over the past three years, that is backed by a weed management program and a non-seasonal 670mm (26 inch) average annual rainfall.
The focus on prime lamb production has seen lambing percentages of about 155pc, based on a carrying capacity of 15 DSE/ha.
In addition to grain-only crops, dual purpose cereal crops and canola sown have been grown to supplement the winter feed demand of the prime lamb operation.
Lawling Vale is divided into 40 paddocks with significant fencing having occurred during the past three years.
Water is supplied from multiple sources including reticulated river water to troughs, frontage to the Boorowa River, creeks, and dams.
Infrastructure includes two sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, a hay shed, shearing shed, silos and a workshop.
The large five bedroom Lawling Vale homestead is set in a mature garden, complemented by an in-ground swimming pool.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on March 26.
The price guide is $12,500/ha - about $9.75 million.
Contact Ian Robertson, 0429 939 949, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.