Hillview: Elevated lifestyle country 12km from the beach | Video

South Coast NSW lifestyle property Hillview sits in an elevated position five minutes drive from Milton and 12km from Mollymook Beach.
Featuring the ocean to the east and escarpment to the west, the 45 hectare (110 acre) pasture laden property is decribed as being ideal for both cattle and horses.
Hillview has about 36ha (90 acres) of clear, open fields with productive volcanic soils enhanced by an average annual rainfall is 1250mm (50 inches).
The four bedroom brick cottage is set among beautiful trees.
The property is also less than three hours from Sydney both Canberra.
Hillview will be auctioned by Elders March 12.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, Elders Real Estate NSW Rural.
