Producers reminded autumn is a key period for worm management

Producers have been reminded that autumn is a key time for worm control, and this year could pose additional challenges following warm and wet summer conditions in some areas.
Worm control was the topic of a recent ParaBoss webinar, hosted by Dr. Brown Besier, of Albany, WA.
Dr Besier said producers needed to be thinking about worm control now.
There had been increased cases of barbers' pole and producers needed to be aware of managing worm burdens.
"Where there's green pastures, there's always a worm risk," he said.
"If the green pasture then gets hit with hot summer conditions and then dies off, larvae will eventually die, but the larvae are pretty tough creatures and will survive even when things are looking dry.
"Green pasture is the kickoff point for worms to develop then it's really a question of how long those larvae survive."
Paddocks that had previously had worm outbreaks would always have the potential to become contaminated with worm eggs.
"The paddock where an outbreak occurs is always going to be the worst so whatever you do, you must move the sheep out of there," he said.
"Whatever paddock they go into is not going to be as bad as one that's been hit with with billions and billions of worm eggs."
The sheep classes also played a part in managing worm burdens, he said, with younger stock and lactating ewes more susceptible.
The weather and pasture conditions also had an impact.
He recommended producers carry out worm egg counts and determine if a second summer drench was necessary.
Inland areas that were cold during winter would shut down egg development for barber's pole, but those same areas with winter rainfall could have issues with scour or round stomach worms.
It was important that producers used the coming months to get on top of worm burdens.
"Once we get into autumn, the idea is we must have worm counts down to a very low level because that's the base where worms are going to kick off," he said.
"These scour worms, unlike barbers' pole worms, thrive under cool conditions.
"We need low worm egg counts in all sheep classes, but especially young stock and especially ewes prior to lambing.
"We need to know the ewes are going to be lambing without heavy lamb burdens because over lactation they simply lose their worm immunity."
Worm egg counts should form part of any worm control program.
Having an accurate figure of the worm burden would ensure producers were not drenching unnecessarily.
"Around about 100 eggs per gram is about as far as I'd let it go before I started to treat," he said.
"For planning a safe pasture policy, if we've got some idea of what at least a couple of times the worm egg counts were, we can make some sort of guess as to the worminess of a particular paddock.
"The more information we have, the better prepared we are."
