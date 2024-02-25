The Land
Home/News

Producers reminded autumn is a key period for worm management

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
February 26 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Managing worm burdens in sheep was the topic of a recent ParaBoss webinar. File picture by Rebecca Nadge
Managing worm burdens in sheep was the topic of a recent ParaBoss webinar. File picture by Rebecca Nadge

Producers have been reminded that autumn is a key time for worm control, and this year could pose additional challenges following warm and wet summer conditions in some areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.