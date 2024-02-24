The Land
Teenager dies following crash on New England Highway

February 24 2024 - 3:35pm
Police are investigating a fatal crash at Tenterfield. File picture
Police are investigating a fatal crash at Tenterfield. File picture

The 17-year-old male driver seriously injured when a car and truck collided on the New England Highway on Wednesday, February 21, has died in hospital.

